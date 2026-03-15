Destiny 2 player counts drop to lowest point ever on Steam

Destiny 2's player base hits an all-time low on Steam with less than 8,000 users currently in the game as Marathon delivers consistent numbers.

TL;DR: Destiny 2's player base reaches an all-time low on Steam, as per recent charts, but Marathon holds strong with over 50K players.

Marathon is out, and pulling respectable concurrent numbers on Steam while holding meaningful positions on platform sales charts...but the same can't be said about Destiny 2.

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Forbes' Paul Tassi has noticed a trend with Destiny 2's numbers: Bungie's nearly 10-year-old live shooter has lost a lot of its players. How much is a lot? About 90% since the last expansion, Edge of Fate, which was deemed as one of the game's all-time worst updates.

SteamDB's sales charts for the lifetime of the game also revealed some other disappointing news: Destiny 2 is apparently at its lowest point, player-wise, on Steam. The game currently has less than 8,000 users on Steam, and according to the SteamDB, March 2026 represents the lowest point of all time for Destiny 2's player base.

Read more: Marathon launches with 88,000 peak players on Steam

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As for Destiny 2's decline in relation to the Edge of Fate release, the live service shooter had 108,535 peak players when Edge of Fate released in July 2025, and comparing that with the recent 24-hour peak of 10,475 players, we see a reduction of 90% or so.

Destiny 2's placement on revenue charts is also noteworthy.

The game is quite a ways down , Steam's global best-sellers list, and Destiny 2 was not on the top 100 list.

On the PlayStation Store's best-sellers listings, Destiny 2 is on page 3 in the #58 spot.

Interestingly enough, I couldn't get placings or rankings for Destiny 2 on the Xbox web store, nor the Xbox console store.

It's not all doom and gloom for Bungie, though. A good portion of Destiny 2's player base might have hopped over to check out Marathon as well. The game currently has over 53,000 players on Steam, with a 24-hour peak of 62K, and an all-time peak of 88K.