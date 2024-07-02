Just 10 video game franchises made $15 billion on PlayStation Store last year

Just 10 video game franchises accounted for more than half of Sony PlayStation's annual revenues, which equates to a whopping $14 billion in spending.

Sony's annual business segment meeting underlines the dominance that just a handful of franchises exert over the entire video games industry.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

With a staggering $29.6 billion generated in FY23, PlayStation is gaming's single largest platform by revenue. Although over 9,000 games were purchased on the PlayStation Store during this time, PlayStation gamers spent the bulk of their money on less than a dozen game franchises.

According to Sony's latest Game and Network Services annual segment report, just 10 video game franchises made up 51% of total revenues generated in FY23. These games, some of which are single titles like Genshin Impact and Fortnite, accounted for roughly $15 billion in revenues for this period.

4

These titles are live service offerings with robust microtransaction options, and are often referred to as "forever games" or "black hole games" by analysts and experts. It's worth noting that the list is varied and includes both multiple titles across a singular franchise (such as Call of Duty and Madden NFL) as well as single-game live titles.

4

Below is the list of these revenue-conquering titles that helped generate $15 billion for Sony's PlayStation brand. Note that the games and franchises are not listed in particular order by revenue. If that were the case, Call of Duty and Fortnite would undoubtedly be at the top, followed by annualized sports franchises like NBA 2K and Madden NFL.

Another note: The $15 billion in sales is a mixture of both full game sales and microtransaction spending.

Top 10 best-earning franchises/games on the PlayStation Store in FY23: