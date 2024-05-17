Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut DLSS 3 performance sees the GeForce RTX 4090 hit 200 FPS in 4K

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut DLSS 3 performance is impressive, and you can mix DLSS 2 with FSR 3 frame-gen for older GeForce RTX 30 Series cards.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is out now for PC. It's one of the latest releases to support DLSS 2 Super Resolution for all GeForce RTX GPUs and DLSS 3 Frame Generation for the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series. With that, NVIDIA has presented benchmark results for what to expect at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K with max settings and DLSS 3 enabled.

The video above shows that the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 delivers a smooth 200 FPS experience at 4K. Digging into the full benchmark results (which you can see after the jump), the mid-range GeForce RTX 4070 can also hit an average of 108.7 FPS at 4K with DLSS 3. From the RTX 4070 to the RTX 4090, DLSS 3 delivers a 2.6X increase in performance at 4K.

Interestingly, since the game supports DLSS 3, FSR 3, and XeSS, GeForce RTX 30 Series owners can enable FSR 3 frame generation with DLSS 2 upscaling to boost performance. X user @BlooHook (via Videocardz) posted a screenshot showcasing the GeForce RTX 3090 hitting an impressive 170 FPS using a combination of DLSS and FSR.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut 4K DLSS 3 performance, image credit: NVIDIA.

Switching back to NVIDIA's benchmarks, 1440p DLSS 3 performance sees the GeForce RTX 4070's performance increase to an impressive 184.6 FPS - highlighting this as the resolution sweet spot for most PC gamers. The GeForce RTX 4060 manages 92.9 FPS here, which is impressive because the GPU is primarily a 1080p card for modern titles like this.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut 1440p DLSS 3 performance, image credit: NVIDIA.

Finally, the 1080p benchmark results make it pretty clear that it's triple-digit performance for all GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards - with the GeForce RTX 4090 falling just short of 300 FPS.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut 1080p DLSS 3 performance, image credit: NVIDIA.

For those with laptop GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics, excellent 1080p performance is guaranteed with everything from the GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU to the GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut 1080p DLSS 3 performance on laptops, image credit: NVIDIA.