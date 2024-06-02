Star Wars Outlaws ray tracing to support DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, Marvel Rivals gets DLSS 3

Pricing controversy aside, Star Wars Outlaws with ray-tracing is a visual feast running on a GeForce RTX rig with DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction.

DLSS Ray Reconstruction, supported by all GeForce RTX GPUs, improves the image quality of ray-traced reflections and lighting with AI. The technology will be available in Star Wars Outlaws, which launches on August 30th. It adds detail and delivers a crisper image.

This is going to be a treat for Star Wars fans with GeForce RTX hardware, as the game features a range of RT effects, including ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, NVIDIA RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI), and ray-traced global illumination. The game looks stunning with max settings and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, improving the image quality.

Star Wars Outlaws supports the entire line-up of in-game RTX technologies, including NVIDIA DLSS 3 Frame Generation (this is limited to the GeForce RTX 40 Series) and NVIDIA Reflex latency reduction. Plus, it will launch into GeForce NOW with GeForce NOW Ultimate subscribers getting access to all high-end RT visual features, including DLSS 3.5.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction technology is incredible in Star Wars Outlaws, further enhancing ray-traced effects, allowing fans to experience the Outer Rim at higher levels of detail and the highest frame rates possible," said Tobias Carlsson, Technical Director at Ubisoft.

Star Wars Outlaws looks great; however, the game has become somewhat controversial (alongside the next Assassin's Creed games) for asking for upwards of $130 to play.

There's one more bit of GeForce gaming and DLSS news out of Computex 2024 this week. NetEase Games' Marvel Rivals, an upcoming third-person Overwatch-style Marvel Heroes team-based PvP shooter, is launching with DLSS 3 and Reflex support. As seen in the video below (which we're assuming is running on a high-end GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU), DLSS 3 pushes 4K performance into 150-200 FPS territory.