GeForce RTX 50 Series game bundle offers ARC Raiders Deluxe Edition with eligible GPU purchase

Buy a GPU, desktop, or laptop with at least a GeForce RTX 5070 and you'll get a free copy of new extraction shooter Arc Raiders, which is out October 30.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series game bundle offers a free Deluxe Edition of ARC Raiders with qualifying RTX 5070 or higher GPU purchases. ARC Raiders, launching October 30, features advanced ray tracing, DLSS 4, and NVIDIA Reflex for optimized 4K performance, enhancing the multiplayer extraction shooter experience.

The latest GeForce RTX 50 Series game bundle is here, with NVIDIA offering a free Deluxe Edition copy of the highly anticipated multiplayer extraction shooter ARC Raiders with eligible purchases of desktop GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and laptops with the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs.

ARC Raiders is set to launch on October 30 for PC and consoles, and looks to expand on the extraction shooter genre popularized by Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown by blending exploration and other elements from the adventure genre. It's set in a future where Earth has been overrun by deadly machines, with human Raiders (i.e., other players) also presenting a threat.

The PC version of the game is optimized to run on GeForce RTX hardware, with day-one support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex, and cutting-edge ray-traced global illumination lighting effects. NVIDIA's DLSS 4 trailer for ARC Raiders shows performance hitting an impressive 400+ FPS in 4K, presumably running on a GeForce RTX 5090.

Performance even looks to exceed 110+ FPS without DLSS, which suggests it is well-optimized for launch. As for what the Deluxe Edition includes, well, it's a bunch of cosmetic items like new outfits, backpacks, in-game currency, and emotes.

Unfortunately, the 'get a free copy of ARC Raiders' deal doesn't apply to all GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and laptop systems, as the deal requires at least a GeForce RTX 5070. Per NVIDIA, you're eligible for an ARC Raiders Deluxe Edition if you purchase a "qualifying GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, or 5070 desktops or graphics card, or laptops with a GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, or 5070 Laptop GPUs at participating retailers and etailers."

Redemption is available via the NVIDIA App. For full details on the promotion, please visit here.