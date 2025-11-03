Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c Wireless Gaming Mouse Review - Compact Brilliance

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

The new Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c is essentially a more compact version of Logitech's flagship wireless gaming mouse, which is widely adopted by pro gamers for competitive shooters and by PC gaming enthusiasts seeking the very best performance. This review comes from the perspective of someone who has extensively used both the original Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 and the DEX refresh, which offers a more ergonomic and comfortable shape for right-handed grips. Right off the bat, that means there wasn't much in the way of surprises outside of the smaller build and the lighter 51-gram weight.

With the weight sitting at around 50 grams compared to the 60 for the full-size models, you might think that there wouldn't be a noticeable difference between the two. However, that's not the case, and it doesn't take long to get used to the more featherweight build of the new SUPERLIGHT 2c and realize that shedding weight does indeed make your mouse feel more like a weightless natural extension of your hand. This isn't to say that the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c is a replacement or upgrade from existing models. You're still looking at the same impressive HERO 2 sensor, which supports 8K or 8,000 Hz polling in both wired and wireless modes.

Instead, it's best to view this as a different or alternative SUPERLIGHT 2. This is for fans of more compact gaming mice, as it comes equipped with the same high-quality hardware and robust build that make the SUPERLIGHT 2 series one of the best wireless gaming mouse options on the market. Sure, with a $160 MSRP, it's pricey, so you'd probably want to use it to play a bunch of games like Battlefield 6, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, or even Counter-Strike 2 to get your money's worth. The performance, as expected for the SUPERLIGHT series, is impressive. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse Product Type Wireless Gaming Mouse Color Black, White Interface LIGHTSPEED Wireless, Wired Compatibility PC (Windows 10, 11) Sensor HERO 2 Switches Optical DPI/CPI 44000 Polling Rate Up to 8000 Hz (Wired and Wireless) Tracking/Acceleration 888 IPS, 88G Buttons 5 (Programmable) Lighting None Weight 51 grams Size 118.4 (L) x 61.2 (W) x 38.6 (H) mm Battery Life Up to 95 hours What's In The Box PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c Wireless Gaming Mouse, LIGHTSPEED wireless receiver, USB A to C Charging/data cable, Receiver extension adapter, POWERPLAY aperture door with PTFE foot, Optional grip tape, Cleaning cloth, User documentation

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

One of the only issues we've had, which is more of an annoyance than a fundamental flaw, with the SUPERLIGHT 2 series is the lack of a dedicated DPI button or switch. Unlike other symmetrical lightweight gaming mice built for competitive shooters, Logitech's SUPERLIGHT 2 line-up doesn't include a DPI switch, so you either need to fire up the G Hub software to make the desired change or assign one of the few existing buttons to this purpose. So yeah, after marveling at the more compact and lighter build, we were a little disappointed to find that's still the case with the new Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c. In fact, the physical design of the SUPERLIGHT 2c is essentially the same as the SUPERLIGHT 2, just a little smaller and lighter.

It's not the lightest gaming mouse we've tested; that honor goes to Corsair's impressive SABRE v2 PRO, but it's not something you'd consider anything but ultralight. The symmetrical design, which supports both hands and multiple grip styles, is familiar in the pro gaming mouse space. Here, it's paired with five buttons: left and right click, two side buttons, and a clickable scroll wheel. The scroll wheel design is similar across the entire SUPERLIGHT 2 series, with smooth and precise step-based movements. The build quality is fantastic, as is the feel of the main left and right click switches. For added comfort and glide, you've got the option to add grip tape or swap out the POWERPLAY wireless charger "door" with a version that has a PFTE foot.

As expected, there's nothing in the way of RGB other than a small LED that acts as a power indicator and a way to denote which DPI setting you've chosen based on a color assignment. Everything about the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c feels premium, from the smooth glide to the snappy mechanical-style clicks and buttons, the materials, the scroll wheel, and even the minimal fingerprint-free matte finish that includes the Logitech G logo.

As a mouse built for gaming, the SUPERLIGHT 2c doesn't include Bluetooth support, but instead, you've got the option of wired or wireless. The included USDB charging cable isn't braided, though, so it feels more like a play-and-charge cable with noticeable weight (which is partly due to the SUPERLIGHT 2c's 51-gram weight) as opposed to a secondary option. But, with close to 100 hours of battery life using the default 1,000 Hz polling mode, you can easily get through a week or more of heavy daily use between charges.

Sensor

The Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c features the same pro-grade and impressive HERO 2 sensor as seen in other SUPERLIGHT 2 models. From a spec perspective, you're looking at a maximum sensitivity or DPI rating of 44,000 in addition to support for 8K or 8,000 Hz polling in both wired and wireless modes. Tracking and accuracy are also top-notch, with an IPS (inches-per-second) rating of 888 and an acceleration rating of 88G. These sorts of specs mean that there's no speed or movement it can't accurately track, and the HERO 2 sensor has been designed to work on a wide range of surfaces, from mousepads built for competitive gaming to standard desk surfaces.

The HERO 2 sensor in the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c is essentially an end-game sensor, as there's not much, if any, room for improvement. From latency to polling rate to accuracy and sensitivity, the flexibility here is impressive. The quality of the sensor is one of the key reasons the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 series has quickly gained popularity among PC gaming enthusiasts.

Software

As with all Logitech G peripherals and other mice in the SUPERLIGHT 2 series, all customization is handled by the G Hub app. Although Logitech hasn't adopted the web-based customization approach (which would make sense for a competitive mouse that pros would use on a wide range of rigs), G Hub offers a clean, intuitive, fast, and minimal interface that is one of the best out there. And best of all, the first time you fire it up, you get a quick overview of all the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c's features and capabilities with the option to match or "copy" the sensitivity settings of the mouse it's replacing, alongside the ability to enable BHOP Mode.

This is something new for Logitech's gaming mice, with BHOP Mode designed to prevent unintended movement of the scroll wheel. Basically, you can set the BHOP sensitivity/time between 100 and 1000ms, which means that the first or initial scroll wheel movement will be ignored until the second or continued movement. It's something of a "game mode" for your mouse, and even when enabled, it's not that intrusive for just regular mouse use. Outside of this, the main screen you'll be using is the Sensitivity one, where you can choose from various presets or create your own with up to five slots. What makes it impressive is that you can assign different sensitivities for the X-axis and Y-axis; however, adjusting the lift-off distance is limited to three presets: High, Medium, and Low.

In addition to this, you've also got independent polling rate settings for wired and wireless modes, with various options going up to 8,000 Hz, which offers the lowest latency but does use up more system resources and battery life. Outside of this, G Hub also lets you store profile settings on the mouse (with five on-board slots) and also gives you a quick summary of the power usage of your current settings and expected battery life from a max charge, which is a fantastic option to have, as different settings can alter this by a pretty significant amount.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

The Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c was designed in collaboration with pro gamers, who provided the company input on everything from the weight to the shape, and more. And with that, we decided to focus our testing on a range of first-person shooters, including Battlefield 6, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and the indie FPS roguelikes like Deadzone: Rogue and Bloodshed. As expected, the accuracy here is fantastic, and as we found with the other SUPERLIGHT 2 mice, the left-click feel feels perfect.

In Battlefield 6, we decided to try out various polling rates: 1,000, 2,000, 4,000, and 8,000 Hz. Now, as someone who is a far cry from a pro gamer (that said, you're still looking at decades of gaming that goes all the way back to the days of Quake), once you get into the 2K and 4K realm for polling, it's hard to notice any difference, bumping things up to 8K. This isn't to say it's a gimmick or unnecessary, as you still want that headroom to know your mouse won't skip a beat. After several hours of gaming, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c was flawless, smooth, and accurate - which is what we expected coming off of the original Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2.

Productivity

Now, if you've got a single gaming PC that you also use for other things like emails, work, school stuff, or simply swapping in and out of the dozens of Discord servers you're a part of, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c is a serviceable and great mouse thanks to its high-quality ultralight build, long-lasting battery, and sensor. You can even store the wireless dongle on the underside of the mouse, so even though there's no Bluetooth support, you can still take the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c from PC to laptop with your profile and settings intact. Sure, it's not a mouse you'd buy for productivity; the SUPERLIGHT 2c is all about gaming, but its features also make it a decent and versatile all-rounder.

Final Thoughts

Although more compact than other models, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c carries the same $159.99 price tag as it sports the same cutting-edge sensor, build quality, and features as other models in the SUPERLIGHT 2 series - albeit one that is smaller and noticeably lighter in your palm. And really, the appeal here is Logitech offering a more compact model, which is becoming increasingly popular in the competitive space, especially for those who game on a laptop. The HERO 2 sensor is still the star of the show, offering fantastic tracking capabilities, customization, and support for a wide range of surfaces.

At the end of the day, there aren't too many surprises to be found in this new premium wireless gaming mouse from Logitech. Instead, it retains the same formula and award-winning design in a more compact form factor. For those in the market for a more compact gaming mouse to play Battlefield 6 and the next Call of Duty this holiday season, you can't go wrong. In fact, even after a year, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 series is still hard to beat for pure performance and accuracy - to the point where it's hard to see where Logitech goes from here.