Corsair SABRE v2 PRO CARBON FIBER Wireless Gaming Mouse Review - The Premium Option

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TweakTown Rating: 90% Our Verdict The flagship in Corsair's gaming-focused SABRE v2 PRO lineup, the SABRE v2 PRO Wireless CF, features a carbon fiber body for a premium feel that's as strong as it is lightweight. And with the MARKSMAN S sensor and 8K polling, you've got a wireless mouse built for long gaming sessions. Pros The carbon fiber body feels fantastic

Comfortable 55-gram superlight build

Corsair's responsive MARKSMAN S sensor with 8K polling

Versatile wireless and Bluetooth connectivity

Corsair's intuitive new web-based customization tool Cons The priciest SABRE v2 PRO

As a flagship model, we expected some hardware upgrades Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $199.99 USD Buy at Amazon for $279.99 CAD

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Any gaming mouse that comes with its own premium carry case is a serious bit of hardware, and with the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO CARBON FIBER, the included high-quality carry case is a nice touch because this is a premium product through and through. That said, it's the third release in the company's SABRE v2 PRO series, with the main differences here being in the name and the price. Yes, with a carbon fiber unibody shell, which is one of the most lightweight and durable materials available, you've got a physical design that is not only lightweight but built to last several years of intensive PC gaming. Naturally, as a premium material, the carbon fiber shell adds considerably to the price.

However, outside of the carbon fiber (or inside), you're looking at pretty much the same hardware as the previous SABRE v2 PRO releases - the Ultralight and the MG (which features a perforated magnesium alloy body). This means the same high-end Corsair MARKSMAN S sensor with its sensitivity rating of 33,000 DPI, as well as support for 8,000 Hz (8K) polling over a low-latency wireless connection. Now, if you're wondering what sort of difference carbon fiber makes compared to a plastic shell, the answer is a lot. Carbon fiber has an unmistakable feel, where you get the immediate sense that it's as strong as steel and as lightweight as plastic. So right off the bat, the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO CARBON FIBER, or SABRE v2 PRO CF for short, is the best feeling gaming mouse of the SABRE v2 PRO trio.

Naturally, this is the sort of feel you want if you're serious about competitive gaming or playing a lot of PC games with keyboard and mouse control. Corsair's SABRE series, which covers its lightweight symmetrical wireless gaming mouse offering for PC gamers, with a focus on performance and features tailor-made for the competitive shooter crowd, has definitely come into its own with the v2 PRO series. Looking at the three offerings, you've not only got an affordable ultralight option that pushes the limits of what that can mean, but also a level of hardware consistency across the entire line-up.

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And when it comes to the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO CF, you've got the built-to-last variant that offers the sort of premium feel you can only get from its carbon fiber shell.

Specifications & Close Up

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Item Details Product Name Corsair SABRE v2 PRO CARBON FIBER WIRELESS Gaming Mouse Product Type Wireless Gaming Mouse Color Black Interface 2.4GHz Wireless, USB-A Wired, Bluetooth Compatibility PC (Windows 10, 11), macOS Sensor MARKSMAN S Optical Sensor Switches Optical DPI/CPI 33,000 Polling Rate Up to 8000 Hz Tracking/Acceleration 750 IPS, 50G Buttons 6 Lighting None Weight 55 grams Battery Life Up to 120 hours over 2.4 GHz wireless, up to 21 hours with 8K polling, up to 170 hours with Bluetooth What's In The Box Corsair SABRE v2 PRO CARBON FIBER WIRELESS, 8K Wireless Receiver, USB Type-C to Type-A cable, Grip Tape, Mouse Skates, Safety Leaflet, Carry Case

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

Weighing in at 55 grams, the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO CF is certainly one of the lightest wireless gaming mice on the market that offers this level of performance and versatility. Of course, it's notably heavier than the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight's 36-gram build, but that's something of an anomaly even among ultralight mice. The Corsair SABRE v2 PRO CF and the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO MG weigh roughly the same, but the latter is notably less comfortable to hold due to its use of a perforated metal shell to keep the weight down. This is what makes carbon fiber a special material for a device like this, but it's also one of the reasons it's 33% more expensive than the MG and 100% more expensive than the SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight.

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As you've probably noticed in the images by now, carbon fiber has a unique, woven fabric-like look. What the images don't convey is that the surface has a matte finish and a feel that's also reflective and almost polished in appearance. Carbon fiber consists of crystalline filaments that reinforce plastics, producing a material used on ships, in aerospace, in engineering projects, in premium sports equipment, and more. Basically, you're getting something lighter and stronger than aluminum.

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Aside from the new premium material, the physical design remains the same as on the Ultralight and MG versions. The six-button setup, which includes a dedicated DPI switch on the underside, and the symmetrical shape will feel familiar to anyone who has used an esports-focused gaming mouse before. It's a shape predominantly preferred by those with a claw or fingertip grip, but it's also suitable for left- and right-handed mouse users, as well as those who prefer a palm grip. Granted, if you're a palm-grip fan, a more ergonomic shape is often the way to go - comfort-wise.

Sensor

Powering the SABRE v2 PRO CF is Corsair's MARKSMAN S sensor, which features a sensitivity rating of 33,000 DPI, a tracking speed of 750 inches per second (IPS), an acceleration rating of 50G, and a 99.7% resolution accuracy. Compared to some of the sensors found in the competition, it does fall a little short of matching the same spec heights, but it's not like you'd be able to move the mouse with a gravitational force of 50G. However, as the premium or flagship entry in the new SABRE v2 PRO lineup, it would have been nice to see this ship with a slightly fancier sensor with one or two spec bumps.

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Rounding out the SABRE v2 PRO CF's major hardware features is its support for 8K polling over a low-latency wireless connection. Naturally, with an exponential reduction in latency, this mode is purely for gaming, as it drains the overall battery life from around 102 hours down to only 20. Beyond the main specs, the MARKSMAN S sensor is optimized to deliver peak performance when paired with a proper mouse pad or mat and supports angle snapping and various lift-off distances. For this review, we tested the SABRE v2 PRO CF with Corsair's esports-grade MM PRO mouse pad, and yeah, it's safe to say that the tracking and responsiveness of the glide you get on a proper mouse pad is worth the investment when you're dealing with a mouse like this.

Software

It used to be that if you had a piece of Corsair gear, all customization and tweaking were handled with the company's iCue software. Well, that's no longer the case, at least on the peripheral side of things, as the company has moved on to the user-friendly and accessible Corsair Web Hub solution. For a gaming mouse, this is probably the preferred approach, as making big changes to settings or remapping buttons is probably not something you'd do very often. And with only five programmable buttons (the left-click is untouchable), your remapping options are pretty limited. That said, we did like switching one of the side buttons to become a DPI Clutch that lowers the sensitivity for those moments when you're scoping in for a kill shot.

Firing up Corsair Web Hub is as easy as entering the web address and then clicking yes when prompted to grant your browser access to USB devices. With no RGB lighting on the SABRE v2 PRO CF, the layout here is simple, straightforward, and easy to follow. With three sections covering button reassignments, DPI settings, steps, and macro management, it's all clean, minimal, and responsive to boot. Changing a button's assignment is as simple as clicking it, then selecting a category and option, or selecting one of the macros you've recorded and set up. Corsair covers pretty much all mouse, keyboard, multimedia, and Windows functions here, so you probably won't ever need to record more than a single macro (if that) in your time with the SABRE v2 PRO CF.

There's also a general Device Settings section in the Corsair Web Hub, where you can adjust the polling rate, lift-off height, and angle snapping, and manage power-saving features like how long before the mouse goes to sleep. All in all, Corsair Web Hub continues to impress; the only real changes we'd like to see are to make the overall device settings more prominent or to add a polling rate adjustment to the DPI section, as right now it feels hidden or not part of the main customization tools.

Gaming and Productivity Performance

Gaming Performance

When you add up all of the time we've spent with all three SABRE v2 PRO models, it's safe to say that we've put in the hours when it comes to Corsair's MARKSMAN S sensor. And best of all, whether it's jumping into Battlefield 6 or Arc Raider or playing DOOM or firing up the latest season of Diablo 4, there wasn't a single moment where the accuracy or tracking failed, or the latency or responsiveness felt spot on. However, everything was taken to the next level with the SABRE v2 PRO CF, thanks to its fantastic feeling carbon fiber shell and the fact that we paired it with Corsair's esports-grade MM PRO mouse pad.

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Although it can be hard to tell the difference between 1,000 Hz and 8,000 Hz polling at times, we enabled it because it delivers a near-instantaneous response. Aside from the sensor and overall feel of the SABRE v2 PRO CF, the left- and right-click buttons are both snappy and responsive, and the rubberized step-based scroll wheel hits that perfect sweet spot for small incremental steps while still allowing you to move up and down through a page or list.

Productivity Performance

As seen in the other SABRE v2 PRO models, the addition of Bluetooth support makes the SABRE v2 PRO CF more than just another lightweight symmetrical gaming mouse. Naturally, this sees the polling rate take a nosedive you wouldn't want for pure gaming, but with up to 170 hours of battery life, it's a great option for pairing with a laptop or another device. This is also great because the SABRE v2 PRO CF's receiver is relatively large and requires being connected via cable to a PC or laptop, which can be cumbersome. The SABRE v2 PRO CF is first and foremost a gaming mouse, but it's also serviceable for productivity and day-to-day use, thanks to its lightweight build, Bluetooth support, and robust carbon fiber shell. And that's 'serviceable' only because when it comes to pure productivity, comfort, and ergonomics are king.

Final Thoughts

The third and potentially final release in Corsair's lightweight competitive gaming-focused SABRE v2 PRO series is the impressive, flagship SABRE v2 PRO CARBON FIBER or SABRE v2 PRO CF. As mentioned, the big difference here is the carbon fiber shell, which not only makes it a superlight 55 grams but also gives it a more durable, premium feel, missing from the more affordable SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight and SABRE v2 PRO MG variants. Elsewhere, you've got the same shape, sensor, and similar hardware, so the overall performance doesn't really change across the range. The overall design is still a simple, symmetrical six-button gaming mouse that's straight to the point, albeit in more premium packaging.

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That said, with 8K polling, Bluetooth support for connecting to multiple devices, a dedicated DPI switch, intuitive web-based customization, and even small things like a premium carry case, grip tape, and replacement PFTE feet, it's a pretty enticing package. Albeit one that carries a rather steep price increase over the other SABRE v2 PRO releases due to the full-body carbon fiber shell. But then again, there's just nothing like the feel of carbon fiber, and it's hard not to fall immediately head over heels (or is that hand over mouse) when you grip the SABRE v2 PRO CF for the first time.