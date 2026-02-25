Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE Wireless Gaming Mouse Review - Competitive Gaming Perfected

Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE is arguably the best gaming mouse for competitive gaming we've seen, and it all comes down to the new HITS feature.

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Now, you might think that throwing out the term 'game changer' might be a little over the top. Still, when it comes to the new Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE Wireless Gaming Mouse, it's the quickest way to summarize what feels like the first breakthrough in high-performance esports-grade gaming mouse design in years. And it's got nothing to do with the sensor, the part of a gaming mouse often touted as the heart or cornerstone of the device. What makes the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE a game-changer is that the left and right mouse buttons replace the traditional switch with a 'Haptic Inductive Trigger System' the company calls 'HITS.'

The easiest way to describe the difference is to compare a mechanical keyboard to an adjustable Hall-effect magnetic keyboard. Yes, the new 'Haptic Inductive Trigger System' lets you adjust the actuation point for both left and right clicks, and even introduces a Rapid Trigger-like feature. Pair this with near-instantaneous responsiveness, and you've got a gaming mouse that actually changes the game. If you're a competitive gamer, jumping into daily or weekly rounds of Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, Battlefield 6, or even Arc Raiders, HITS delivers snappier, more responsive clicks that you'll immediately notice.

For pro-level gamers and esports players, the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE Wireless Gaming Mouse is probably destined to be the must-have peripheral of 2026. It delivers a notable improvement in responsiveness and latency, and when you pair that with an adjustable actuation point and haptic feedback for the left and right click buttons, which handle most, if not all, of the non-movement and aiming actions, you've got something brand-new and exciting.

Even if you're not at that competitive level and play games for, you know, fun, that excitement of using the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE to play is still there thanks to HITS. In fact, the first thing you notice with the mouse is that there's no real "click," where instead you've got a customizable and impressive haptic response delivering that click-like tactile feedback.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE Product Type Wireless Gaming Mouse Color Black and White Interface 2.4GHz Wireless, USB-A Wired Compatibility PC (Windows 10, 11), macOS Sensor HERO 2 Switches Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS) DPI/CPI 44,000 Polling Rate 8000 Hz (Wireless), 1000 Hz (Wired) Tracking/Acceleration 888 IPS, 88G Buttons 5 (Programmable) Lighting None Weight 61 grams Battery Life Up to 90 hours What's In The Box PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE Wireless Gaming Mouse, LIGHTSPEED wireless receiver, USB A to C Charging/data cable, Receiver extension adapter, POWERPLAY aperture door with PTFE foot, Optional grip tape, Cleaning cloth, User documentation

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

Logitech's 'Haptic Inductive Trigger System' isn't exactly brand-new technology, but it's the first of its kind in a gaming mouse. By using a customizable analog sensor that can accurately track travel distance down to 0.1mm, the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE can reduce click latency by up to 30ms. By replacing the traditional switch, which has a distinct actuation point and tactile click, the absence of that feedback means that, when haptic feedback is turned off, using the PRO X2 results in a silent left or right click.

It's a strange feeling, but the good news is that the intensity of the haptic feedback (rumble) that provides the tactile click can be adjusted to suit your preferences. No matter the option, it has a premium tactile feel, and even without adjusting actuation points, the PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE's click feel is right up there with the very best. In fact, from a click-feel perspective, it might be the best-feeling mouse I've used to date, which is saying something after reviewing so many over the course of many years.

The fact that you can adjust the actuation and resect points so that even the slightest movement activates the mouse makes it a fantastic option for those who play shooters with a steady trigger finger. Being able to fire instantly might not turn everyone into a pro gamer overnight, but it will make a difference in your game. Ultimately, what makes HITS groundbreaking as a wireless gaming mouse isn't limited to the pro gamer space. Like magnetic keyboards, you can have two profiles: one for day-to-day use, such as browsing and productivity, and one for gaming. The latter will probably feature a snappier response, while the former will offer a more defined click with a meatier haptic feedback setting.

Now, it's worth noting that outside of HITS and the stylish and unique black-and-white aesthetics, the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE is pretty much the same wireless gaming mouse as the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2. The symmetrical shape is almost identical, as is the lightweight 61-gram build, the five-button setup and placement, and the lack of a dedicated DPI-switch button. As for the look, it's certainly different, and even though this is subjective, I'm a big fan of the black-and-white with 'X2' iconography because it looks cool and helps separate the SUPERSTRIKE from the SUPERLIGHT series.

Logitech is essentially introducing and integrating its brand-new HITS technology into one of the best high-performance gaming mice on the planet, so adopting a new look makes sense. In fact, Logitech is so confident in HITS being the star of the show and the big new thing that the PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE also includes the same HERO 2 sensor that powers the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2, PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Dex, and PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c. Now, even though we were a little disappointed not to get a new-and-improved sensor, from specs to performance, the HERO 2 is still incredibly impressive - and one of the best in the business.

Sensor

With a maximum sensitivity or DPI rating of 44,000, with support for 8K or 8,000 Hz polling over a low-latency LIGHTSPEED wireless connection, the HERO 2 sensor is probably something that Logitech doesn't really need to tinker with - as it already feels like an end-game sensor. In addition to ultra-low latency and high sensitivity, the HERO 2's tracking and accuracy are right up there, with an IPS (inches-per-second) rating of 888 and an acceleration rating of 88G. It's a sensor designed to work on a wide range of surfaces, but it excels when paired with a high-quality desk or mouse mat. The HERO 2 sensor is one of the reasons why the SUPERLIGHT 2 series was able to offer a nice little level-up over the original and become a go-to option for PC gamers everywhere.

Of course, when using the 8K polling rate mode, wireless battery life takes a hit; however, with standard 1,000 Hz polling, the HERO 2 sensor and the new HITS left-and-right click technology still deliver up to 90 hours of battery life.

Software

As expected, the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE uses the company's G Hub software for all customization, and it's still one of the best apps out there for speed, features, and its clean, straightforward UI. Compared to the SUPERLIGHT 2, the PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE introduces a new HITS Configuration section for adjusting the actuation point, click haptics, and setting up rapid trigger. Configuring HITS is one of the first things all PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE owners should do, and thankfully, Logitech includes a real-time slider so you can see just how much pressure you're applying - letting you find the perfect sweet spot.

Finding the right click haptic sweet spot is also a must; we quickly discovered that having a more prominent right-click than left-click is surprisingly great. Outside of the new HITS configuration section, the rest of G Hub's SUPERSTRIKE options will be instantly familiar to those who have used the app. The Sensitivity section lets you set DPI steps and lift-off distance, and choose from a range of custom presets tailored to different gaming genres. Here you can also adjust the wired and wireless reporting rates, with the latter offering an 8K (8,000 Hz) mode. Since the SUPERSTRIKE uses the same HERO 2 sensor as the SUPERLIGHT 2 series, all community presets will work just fine.

Even though having five buttons makes changing button assignments something most will probably skip, G-SHIFT support adds secondary functionality for those willing to sacrifice one of the side buttons, opening the door to a range of different assignments. G Hub's assignment options are deep, covering everything from system, app, and Windows commands to custom macros and more. Although you only need to have G Hub open when making changes or switching profiles, you also have to fire it up when switching between different DPI settings, which is disappointing.

Gaming and Productivity Performance

Gaming Performance

As someone who dabbles in competitive shooters like Battlefield 6 and Overwatch, it's hard to say if the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE improved my game. In a way, that sentiment is similar to what I found when switching between 1,000 and 8,000 Hz polling rates, where, yes, there's a difference, but it's hard to quantify in K/D ratios. Still, with a lower actuation point and the haptic feedback, it definitely felt like I played "better" than I did with any other gaming mouse. Elsewhere, as someone who has used a SUPERLIGHT mouse extensively over the years, the shape, weight distribution, glide, sensor, and everything else felt as great as ever - serving as a nice reminder of why it's such a popular lineup.

Except that here, of course, HITS is the star. Even though the 61-gram weight took a minute or two to adjust to after using a much lighter mouse, the new 'Haptic Inductive Trigger System' instantly felt like a game-changer even when playing a game like Diablo 4 or Path of Exile 2. The instant response and Rapid Trigger feel genuinely fresh. They could become as important to some as choosing an adjustable magnetic keyboard over a more traditional mechanical option in the near future.

Productivity Performance

It's clear that the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE is built for gaming; it lacks Bluetooth support due to the additional latency, and the symmetrical shape is designed for competitive gaming first and foremost. Now, when it comes to HITS, the lightweight, comfortable build, premium build quality, and impressive HERO 2 sensor make the PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE perfectly fine as an all-day mouse. The black-and-white look might look out of place sitting in an office, but if you're going to sneak in a round or two of Apex Legends or Arc Raiders during lunch or after work, there's no better mouse to have, ready to be unleashed.

Final Thoughts

The Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE Wireless Gaming Mouse is a genuine disruptor, a new, competitive-focused gaming mouse that changes things up in a meaningful way, delivering a fresh take on a feature that has been rather static for several years. The quality of the switches that power the left and right click buttons has always been something to note, but never the main focus. Logitech's new 'Haptic Inductive Trigger System,' or 'HITS,' is the real deal. The ability to customize actuation points and haptic feedback transforms the experience, making it feel more personalized than ever.

And when you add in all of the other good stuff that has made Logitech's SUPERLIGHT 2 series consistently impress, like the HERO 2 sensor, the size, grip, weight, glide, and excellent software support, we might just have seen Logitech deliver the best gaming mouse release of 2026 - in February. For pure gaming performance, this will be hard to top, and best of all, you don't need to be a pro-gamer to get what makes it so impressive.