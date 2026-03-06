Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG Gaming Mouse Review - A Strong Contender

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 90% Our Verdict As a wireless gaming mouse in Corsair's competitive gaming-focused SABRE v2 PRO lineup, the SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG uses a strong, durable magnesium alloy material to create a gaming mouse with the strength and toughness to match its performance. Pros Excellent build quality and hardware

Strong and light magnesium alloy body

Impressive sensor

Up to 8K polling

Web-based customization Cons More expensive than the SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight

8,000 Hz polling does drain the battery Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

When we reviewed the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse late last year, we were immediately impressed by its ultralight 36-gram build, which made it one of the lightest mouse options ever released for PC gamers. Of course, weight isn't everything, and even though the shift toward lighter, more featherweight gaming mice has left us wondering how light they can go, anything in the 60-gram and under range is still considered a lightweight offering, which includes the new Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG Gaming Mouse review here.

Part of the SABRE v2 PRO family, it shares the same product name and sensor technology, but you're looking at a very different gaming mouse. Even though the SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight's 36-gram weight was delivered in a full cover shell, the magnesium alloy shell with holes of the SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG makes it the heavier of the two on account of the material used. Magnesium Alloy, the 'MG' part of the SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG, is an impressively durable and lightweight material commonly used in high-performance automobiles and even spacecraft.

It's a premium metal known for its strength and lightweight composition, and the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG, weighing 56 grams, offers a more robust or 'built to last' option rather than the lightest of the light. For those looking for a competitive tool that will last them several years of gaming, it's a definite option. The materials, hardware, and finish have a premium feel, and you instantly notice it when gripping the SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG for the first time. It certainly feels strong, with Corsair noting that the mouse's metallic finish will have no issue seeing you through thousands of hours of intensive competitive gaming.

Ultimately, it's a different take on the SABRE v2 PRO. And to be honest, one that we were initially sceptical about, seeing as how the SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight quickly became a go-to option due to its performance and featherweight build. Going from a mouse you can barely feel to one that you can always sense, thanks to the magnesium alloy shell's uneven surface (which is always a thing when using a mouse with a honeycomb-like shell), can be jarring. Still, there's an argument to be made for the SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG being the better choice, and a more versatile wireless gaming mouse.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name Corsair SABRE v2 PRO WIRELESS MAGNESIUM ALLOY Gaming Mouse Product Type Wireless Gaming Mouse Color Black and White Interface 2.4GHz Wireless, USB-A Wired, Bluetooth Compatibility PC (Windows 10, 11), macOS Sensor MARKSMAN S Optical Sensor Switches Optical DPI/CPI 33,000 Polling Rate Up to 8000 Hz Tracking/Acceleration 750 IPS, 50G Buttons 5 ( 4 Programmable) Lighting None Weight 56 grams Battery Life Up to 120 hours over 2.4 GHz wireless, up to 24 hours with 8K polling, up to 170 hours with Bluetooth What's In The Box Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG, 8K Wireless Receiver, USB Type-C to Type-A cable, Grip Tape, Mouse Skates, Safety Leaflet

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

The Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG is the first mouse from the company to feature a magnesium-alloy shell, and the execution is basically flawless. The overall symmetrical shape and ergonomics are essentially the same as those of other SABRE v2 PRO options, and it will feel familiar to anyone who has used a wireless pro-grade gaming mouse in recent years. Compared to a gaming mouse with a plastic shell, magnesium alloy is not only stronger and more durable over the long term, but it also offers a metal feel that gives you that premium impression right off the bat, without having to read the spec sheet. Kind of like comparing a plastic utensil to a metallic one, it simply feels stronger.

The actual brushed-metal finish of the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG also deserves a shout-out, as it does a great job of keeping fingerprints and finger grease off the device. In addition to being heavier than the SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight, the SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG adds a few things to the overall design that help make it a more versatile option. First off, there's a dedicated DPI switch on the underside, which makes changing sensitivity profiles a lot easier in the sense that you don't need to have customization software open to do that. Secondly, it supports Bluetooth, so the SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG doubles as an on-the-go mouse that can easily pair with multiple devices.

Bluetooth support is not a standard thing to find on a competitive gaming mouse built for shooters and performance, so its inclusion here is a definite plus, adding to the overall value of what's also a more expensive option than last year's SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight. As a wireless mouse with 8,000 Hz polling delivered via Corsair's SLIPSTREAM Wireless technology, the SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG delivers decent battery performance - with up to 120 hours over wireless with 1,000 Hz polling and up to 170 hours with Bluetooth. Naturally, 8K polling cuts this down dramatically, but with 21 hours of battery life on offer, you've still got a few days or more of heavy gaming without having to worry about running out of charge.

Sensor

Powering Corsair's new SABRE v2 PRO lineup is the company's Marksman S optical sensor. Although the specs feature lower numbers than some of the other custom sensors powering competing products, the Marksman S is more than capable of accurately tracking even the fastest wrist movements, flick shots, and other big swipes competitive PC gamers make. With a sensitivity rating of 33,000 DPI and a tracking speed of 750 inches per second (IPS), it's the sort of sensor built for shooters like Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty.

Rounding out the specs, you've got 50G acceleration and a 99.7% resolution accuracy. That accuracy figure is important, as tracking speed isn't particularly impressive when accuracy suffers. The sensor not only supports polling rates of up to 8,000 Hz but also multiple surface types, including tracking on non-mousemat materials like wood. There's also support for angle-snapping as well as different lift-off distances to support different play-styles in addition to multiple grip-styles.

Software

With the shift to web-based and browser-based configuration, the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG uses the relatively new Corsair Web Hub for all customization. Yes, no more iCUE as the catch-all app for everything Corsair is fantastic, as it means you can access the mouse's customization options from any Chromium-based browser with USB access. The Corsair Web Hub offers a fairly straightforward, clean interface. The SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG includes a visual depiction of the mouse, with sections for button remapping, sensitivity adjustment, and macro recording and management.

Button remapping on a mouse built for competitive or pro-level gaming is often a nice-to-have but unessential feature, as you've only got four buttons to play with. That said, it's not unusual to remap the side buttons for game-specific hotkeys, but this is often done within the game itself. As we've found with other peripherals that use the Corsair Web Hub, the options here are intuitively broken up into different categories, with the option to record and assign macros for anything that isn't an existing function.

Perhaps the most important section is the DPI or sensitivity one, which lets you configure up to 5 different DPI steps or sensitivity settings that the dedicated DPI switch on the underside of the mouse toggles between. These are color-coded, and there's a small LED inside the mouse that lights up through the vents, letting you know which one is selected. In addition to remapping and DPI configuration, there's a general settings menu that lets you adjust sleep times, angle snapping, lift-off height, and polling rate.

Gaming and Productivity Performance

Gaming Performance

A gaming mouse with vents in the shell to help reduce the overall weight is something that has been a mainstay for several years, and if there's one criticism to place on this type of mouse, it is that they're not as comfortable as a gaming mouse with a full-body shell. This is not to say the SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG is uncomfortable, but you can feel the holes, so to speak, during long gaming sessions. For this review, we played a range of shooters alongside Diablo II's new Warlock class expansion using the 8K polling mode and found the overall performance to be impressive. Although it can be hard at times to tell the difference between 1,000 Hz and 8,000 Hz polling rates, there's no denying that the latter offers a flawless wireless experience here.

In addition to sporting a premium magnesium alloy shell, the left- and right-click switches and buttons also deliver snappy response, sound, and feel. This is great not only for shooters like Counter-Strike 2, but also for action-RPGs like Diablo and even strategy or simulation titles like Civilization. This sentiment extends to the step-based scroll wheel, too, which has a nice rubberized finish and grip. In fact, with the option to replace the feet with larger versions and add grip tape, the SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG is the complete package for PC gaming.

Productivity Performance

The addition of Bluetooth support is great for those looking for a gaming mouse that can also be used for productivity when paired with a personal, work, or schooling laptop. However, the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG's wireless dongle requires a USB cable, so there's no direct-to-PC-connection that lets you plug it straight into a spare USB port on a notebook. Either way, it's clear that this is a gaming mouse first and foremost. Still, there's definite scope here for the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG as an all-day mouse that can be used for all tasks - from checking emails to jumping into the post-apocalyptic world of ARC Raiders.

Final Thoughts

The Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG is a pro-gaming mouse in the traditional sense. It's got a lightweight, solid build with vents or holes to keep the weight down, a symmetrical shape, and a no-fuss five-button design that covers the basics. However, execution is everything, and Corsair's decision to use a magnesium alloy in the design is a sound one, resulting in a lightweight, robust, and strong mouse that is the polar opposite of flimsy. Underneath the hood, which you can see through, is Corsair's impressive but not industry-leading Marksman S optical sensor, which supports 8K polling and other PC gaming-focused features.

However, once you add in things like Bluetooth support, a dedicated DPI switch, web-based customization tools, optional grip tape, and replacement feet, the SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG begins to feel more like a complete package than the also-impressive Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight that debuted last year. For those looking for a high-quality wireless gaming mouse, you can't go wrong, as the SABRE v2 PRO Wireless MG ticks many of the right boxes, from build quality to performance, latency, battery life, and customization.