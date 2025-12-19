ASUS ROG Harpe II Ace Wireless Gaming Mouse Review - Performance, Comfort, and Versatility

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 95% Our Verdict The ultralight 48-gram ROG Harpe II Ace not only sports a powerful sensor with 8K polling over wired and wireless, but the shape, button placement, and optical switches make it feel fantastic to use. We're not surprised that it was designed and built alongside pro gamers. Pros Lightweight, durable build and comfortable shape

Impressive and powerful 8K sensor

Tri-mode connectivity

Web-based customization Cons Matte finish is prone to fingerprints

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

We got our first look at the new ASUS ROG Harpe II Ace back at Computex 2025, where the company debuted its latest wireless gaming mouse built for competitive gaming. Designed alongside pro-players, although the ROG Harpe II Ace's symmetrical shape is familiar (in that pretty much all competitive mice follow this design), the ultralight 48-gram weight, shape, and premium hardware paint the picture of an excellent follow-up to the company's impressive carbon fiber flagship offering from last year, the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Extreme. The new ROG Harpe II Ace is a little more down to earth, price-wise, but it's still a premium wireless gaming mouse at $169.99.

As expected, the ROG Harpe II Ace features a cutting-edge sensor, optical left and right-click switches, responsive side buttons, and a durable outer shell. Weighing in at 48 grams, it's one of the lightest on the market, especially for a mouse that's not "compact" and sports larger dimensions in line with something like Razer's Viper V3 Pro. ASUS attributes the weight to the use of ultralight, bio-based nylon, which is also more eco-friendly than standard ABS plastics. It's also ultra-durable, and during our time with the ROG Harpe II Ace, we were impressed by the robust build quality that didn't creak, buckle, or feel anything less than super solid.

Not that we were expecting it to, but you never know when it comes to shedding weight on a gaming mouse; sometimes it does lead to a more fragile peripheral. That said, the ROG Harpe II Ace isn't content with being a mouse built for competitive gaming that also offers 8K (8,000 Hz) polling over both wired and wireless connections. The 48-gram weight and tri-mode connectivity support make it a fantastic all-rounder, and the sort of mouse you can pair with a desktop and laptop rig and still have immediate access to in-depth customization features, thanks to ASUS moving to a web-based tool called Gear Link.

But really, this is one of those 'sum of its parts' type deals, because when you add up all of the little things, you begin to realize that the ROG Harpe II Ace might just be the company's best gaming mouse to date. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name ASUS ROG Harpe II Ace Product Type Wireless Gaming Mouse Color Black, White Interface 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 2.0 (Type-C to Type-A) Compatibility PC (Windows 10, 11) Sensor ROG AimPoint Pro Switches ROG 100M Optical Micro Switch DPI/CPI 42,000 Polling Rate Up to 8000 Hz (Wired and Wireless) Tracking/Acceleration 750 IPS, 50G Dimensions 126.1(L) x 63.9(W) x 39.7(H) mm Lighting RGB (Scroll Wheel) Weight 48 grams Battery Life Up to 150 hours (1K Polling), Up to 40 hours (8K Polling) What's In The Box ROG Harpe II Ace gaming mouse, Wireless Receiver, Wireless Receiver Extender, ROG Paracord, Mouse grip tape (4pcs, one-time stick), 100% PTFE Mouse Feet (2 semi-circle, 1 for sensor), Thank you card, Warranty Card, Quick Start Guide, ROG logo sticker set

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

With most of the well-known and popular competitive gaming mice out there featuring a symmetrical shape designed to support claw and/or fingertip grip styles, you might think that shape-wise one mouse is the same as the other. That's definitely not the case, and for the ROG Harpe II Ace, there are several differences in shape when placed next to the ROG Harpe II Ace Extreme or the popular Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition. This is where the collaboration with pro players and teams comes into play, as even a difference of one or two millimetres in length, width, or height can affect the overall feel and comfort.

For the ROG Harpe II Ace, the hump has been adjusted and lowered slightly to accommodate both fingertip and palm grips, and the side buttons have been placed a little differently (with more space between them) to make it easier and more natural to press them with your thumb. The contours on the left and right sides of the mouse have also been adjusted compared to other ROG Harpe mice, and the left- and right-click buttons now slope down on the front. Small things, sure, but stuff that goes a long way to make the ROG Harpe II Ace feel fantastic for both gaming and day-to-day use.

Throw in large PTFE feet on the underside, the aforementioned 48-gram weight, and a cutting-edge sensor that can track on glass, and you've got an immediately smooth and responsive glide. Now, there is one drawback to the smooth matte finish of the bio-based nylon shell: you'll begin to notice fingerprints within an hour or two of using the ROG Harpe II Ace for the first time. This isn't a problem if, like most gamers and us, you're a fan of a grippy mouse, as ASUS includes optional durable grip tape for added comfort.

Rounding out the design, the tri-mode connectivity includes a wireless and wired switch on the underside, alongside a dedicated pairing button and the DPI switch. Having the DPI switch on the bottom is common in this style of mouse, but it also continues to annoy. On the plus side, the ROG Harpe II Ace includes RGB lighting on the scroll wheel that can color-code the various DPI settings, serving as a visual reminder of when it's time to charge or when the battery is full. On that note, it's worth adding that the included cable is a paracord-style, flexible cable, which makes using the ROG Harpe II Ace in wired or wireless modes viable.

Sensor

Powering the ROG Harpe II Ace is the company's impressive ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor, which can also be found in the flagship ROG Harpe Ace Extreme. Spec-wise, it's up there, with an impressive 42,000 or 42K DPI sensitivity rating, a maximum tracking speed of 750 IPS, and a max acceleration of 50G. For a mouse targeting premium competitive gaming performance, these sorts of numbers are expected; however, the ROG AimPoint Pro is an optical sensor with an additional feature worth highlighting.

First, it supports true 8K (8,000 Hz) polling for ultra-low latency responsiveness. Whether or not most gamers can tell the difference between 1,000, 4,000, and 8,000 Hz is debatable, but if you're releasing a premium mouse built for competitive gaming, it's expected nowadays. On the plus side, the ROG Harpe II Ace doesn't require ASUS's ROG Polling Rate Booster to achieve accurate 8K polling over wireless or wired connections; it can do so with the included cable or the compact dongle. The optical sensor can also track on a wide range of surfaces, including glass, supports different lift-off distances, and angle snapping.

Software

ASUS moving away from its catch-all Armoury Crate software toward a web-based Gear Link solution for peripherals this year has been a welcome one. Without having to install any software, all you need to do is fire up a browser like Chrome or Edge and head to the Gear Link site. The overall layout and flow are similar to Armoury Crate, with the various sections accessible from the left panel, which also gives you a real-time look at the ROG Harpe II Ace's current battery life.

With six customizable buttons (including the scroll wheel), you've got the option to remap the default functionality alongside setting up a SpeedShift mode that adds a second function-style layer to the mouse. In terms of options, you are limited to basic keyboard, mouse, and multimedia functions, which are fewer than what was previously available in the dedicated Armoury Crate app. As Gear Link is still listed as being in 'Beta,' we can probably expect to see more options added here over time.

The Performance section is where you can set up and modify the color-coded DPI settings, adjust the polling rate, and adjust angle snapping, an excellent feature for those who hold their mouse at a slight angle. There's a separate lighting option to change the scroll wheel's RGB, a calibration tool for different surfaces, and power management settings to extend the ROG Harpe II Ace's battery life. There's also an option for 'Zone Mode,' a pure PC-gaming feature that turns off all lighting and power-saving features and runs the ROG Harpe II Ace at full 8K speed for those moments when performance trumps everything.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

With the ROG Harpe II Ace's 8K polling capabilities over wireless, premium sensor, and fantastic-feeling optical switches on the main buttons, after playing a range of titles that include Battlefield 6, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and Diablo 4, it's safe to say the mouse performs the same whether it's a wireless or wired connection. Now, when switching between 1K, 4K, and 8K polling, it's pretty hard to tell the difference when you're not a pro player. Still, after several hours with the ROG Harpe II Ace, we didn't experience any tracking issues or general hiccups in responsiveness or accuracy.

The sensor often defines the quality of a gaming mouse, and sure, the ROG AimPoint Pro is up there as one of the best, but there's a lot more to the experience than the sensor. The ROG Harpe II Ace's overall shape feels natural to hold in a claw grip for hours, and the large PTFE feet on the underside, paired with its ultralight 48-gram weight, make it feel like a natural extension of your hand that supports large, sweeping movements alongside small, calculated ones. The side buttons also feel spot on from a tactile and placement standpoint, and the optical switches on the main buttons deliver a satisfying click and sound.

Productivity

Although it's built for competitive gaming, the ROG Harpe II Ace is a fantastic and versatile all-rounder. The tri-mode connectivity, which includes Bluetooth, means it can be paired with a wide range of devices, and the ability to store the wireless dongle on the underside makes it easy to take it on the go. Battery life is also great when you're not in 8K mode. With standard 1,000 Hz polling and no RGB, you can get up to 100 hours of use on a single charge, with play-and-charge capabilities available with any standard UCB Type-A to Type-C cable.

Final Thoughts

From its powerful sensor to the impressive optical switches and robust ultralightweight build quality, the new ROG Harpe II Ace from ASUS ticks all of the right boxes that you'd want to see from a wireless gaming mouse. But there's a lot more to the ROG Harpe II Ace than what you'd find on the spec sheet. The overall shape, comfort, and weight deliver what is arguably the company's best pure gaming mouse to date. And on top of this, the tri-mode connectivity, including Bluetooth support and portability, makes it a fantastic all-rounder that feels just as smooth and seamless to use before and after you fire up Steam to play a game.

In the world of competitive mice with symmetrical shapes and ultralightweight builds, the ROG Harpe II Ace faces stiff competition from the usual players in the space, but there's enough here to make it stand out. Sometimes it's the small things that can make a big impact, and for us, stuff like web-based customization, the long-lasting battery, tri-mode connectivity, being able to track on a wide range of surfaces accurately, small, almost imperceivable contours in the shape and feel, the large PFTE feet, and others, all go a long way in cementing the ASUS ROG Harpe II Ace as one of the best gaming mouse releases of the year.