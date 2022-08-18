ErgoTune Supreme V3 Ergonomic Office Chair Review: Totally Awesome

Ergotune Supreme V3 has an innovative design and is absolutely awesome on your ass, and your back... a truly supreme chair. The armrests are awesome, too!

Introduction

I have quite the collection of gaming and office chairs here in my house, so much so that it becomes more than a laugh when people see it and then they admire the collection... but I also need the physical room in my house. I've got 15+ now, with the latest being one of the very best so far: the ErgoTune Supreme V3.

ErgoTune might be a stranger to you in the world of Secretlab, noblechairs, and other gaming chair companies but it is a super-comfortable ergonomic office chair, that is NOT, proudly not, just a "gaming chair". Can the ErgoTune Supreme V3 be a gaming chair? Of course, any chair is a "gaming chair" but there are no gaming frills here.

We have some magic here with ErgoTune using an enhanced ATLAS lumbar support system, which truly customizes to your back for the ultimate in support... an office chair that helps not break your back, with a price that doesn't break your back either. Whereas luxurious, and uber-comfortable office chairs from the likes of Herman Miller are out in the wild, ErgoTune wanted to make an affordable chair that removes the body aches we get, while helping you feel great while you work, and play.

ErgoTune went back to the drawing board for the Supreme V3, consulting ergonomic experts that helped the company fine-tune their designs, which results in a chair truly like no other.

The result is the ErgoTune Supreme V3 with their DuraWeave hybrid mesh, the Class IV hydraulics system that is made in South Korea, and ErgoTune's signature Auto Tuning Lumar Area System (ATLAS). Every single part of the Supreme V3 meets the exact specifications of international awarding bodies, right down to the 60mm PU castors. ErgoTune is thinking of everything with the Supreme V3, and it shows.

Out of the Box Experience

Inside of the boxes of most office and gaming chairs that are premium, you'll find some great instructions... but something personalized from ErgoTune is a really, really nice touch.

ErgoTune's new Supreme V3 comes with a 'key calibrations' guide to the chair, giving you pointers on things like the ideal seating position, seat height + depth, backrest height, lumbar adjustments, seat recline tension + lock, armrest height + angle + width + length + extend in, and neck rest position.

This is a really nice thing to see, because if people aren't aware of the best seating position -- or just the very detailed customizations on the ErgoTune Supreme V3 -- the guide is very welcomed. I can see consumers reading through it before they sit on their chair, with clear instructions on how to adjust and tweak your ErgoTune Supreme V3 office chair.

Design + Materials

ErgoTune Supreme V3 design

TriTune 3D headrest

ATLAS Enhanced

Gas Lift Enhanced

Backrest Height

GyroBrace Armrest

Seat Depth

TrueTilt Recline

ErgoTune has put considerable work into the Supreme V3 chair, with a culmination of features and design work: the Tri-Tune 3D headrest, DuraWeave hybrid mesh, the ATLAS lumbar support system, GyroBrace 5D armrest, and TrueTilt precision recline. It's a work of art, keeping your back and butt comfortable for hours, and hours of sitting.

ErgoTune's new Supreme V3 comes in three different color options: Aqua Blue, Charcoal Black, and Coral Red. ErgoTune sent me over their Charcoal Black version, which looks great in my office and blends beautifully with my Omnidesk Pro XL 2020 electric standing desk.

Enhancements

ErgoTune has put some major enhancements into the Supreme V3, with the brand new TriTune Enhanced headrest with 4-point adjustability (it's so, so damn comfy) which truly does have a better fit on your neck. We've also got the ATLAS Enhanced lumbar support, with wider support width here, and a new enhanced gas lift that supports wider height on the Supreme V3.

ATLAS: Auto Tuning Lumbar Area Support

built-in lumbar support that adjusts to you

the C-shape curve in your spine, that's your lumbar: ATLAS has the ability to shift with your body's movement, so that it always keeps your natural curve supported.

DuraWeave: Hybrid Mesh Upholstery

ErgoTune says that its DuraWeave hybrid mesh is "breathable yet indestructible", where it's been crafted from a 2:1 blend of fabric and polyester, which means that you get the awesome breathability of mesh, but with the enhancements in both strength and comfort that you get from fabric. It's a beautiful blend, and served me well for the month+ that I put into the chair leading into the review.

TrueTilt: Precision Recline

ErgoTune says "rock in your chair, lean back to nap -- all up to you" with its TrueTilt precision recline feature in the Supreme V3 chair. You can precisely calibrate both the recline angle and tension, where you can choose when you have solid support -- getting some work done -- and then loosen it up when you're gaming or relaxing.

TriTune: 3D Support Headrest

The TriTune 3D support head rest "cradles your neck for all day support", which for some people that is very important. I didn't use to like using the headrest on most chairs, as I never found myself flexing back enough to need it but with the Supreme V3... well, you can flex back and really make use of the TriTune 3D support headrest.

Detailed Look

The headrest adjustments are also great, where you can be sitting down normally and rest your head without much effort... but if you're relaxing then the adjustment that ErgoTune provides with the Supreme V3 is well, supreme. I found myself actually utilizing the headrest adjustment more than I thought I would.

The amount of positioning for the headrest is great, part of the bigger picture of the adjustment heaven you're in with the ErgoTune Supreme V3.

ErgoTune is using its DuraWeave hybrid mesh upholstery, which provides breathable yet indestructible comfort. The company is crafting the mesh material from a 2:1 blend of fabric and polyester, providing you with the breathability of mesh, enhanced with fabric's strength and comfort.

The GyroBrace 5D Armrest is actually awesome: the regular position is fine for most people, but some users have their arms at a different angle on their desk, keyboard, and mouse. The amount of adjustment on the 5D armrests is amazing, and very different from other chairs on the market... for some it'll be a huge selling point.

Stylish from the back, too... where the hybrid mesh is shown to great effect.

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Hot

Supremely comfortable : The ErgoTune Supreme V3 is one of the most comfortable chairs I've ever used, it's now the daily driver for my butt... seriously. ErgoTune even says it themselves that the Supreme V3 is for "those who spend 6+ hours a day and who care about painless comfort, sweat-free ventilation, and proven durability".

DuraWeave material : The hybrid mesh is super comfortable to sit on, but it also provides ventilation: especially important in tropical climates and super hot days where your PC is also heating up the room.

Wicked adjustment on the 5D armrests : If you are someone who has their arms up on the desk and onto your keyboard and mouse in a "weird" position, the ErgoTune Supreme V3 has the ultimate in armrest adjustment. It'll be a selling point for some people, that's for sure.

Not a "gaming chair" at all, but SUPREME for gaming: It isn't marketed as a "gaming chair" but that's a good thing, it doesn't need to be. This is the ultimate everything office + gaming chair.

Supremely stylish : ErgoTune has made a very stylish chair with the Supreme V3, available in Coral Red, Aqua Blue, and Charcoal Black colors.

Supremely adjustable : ErgoTune injects 11 adjustment points into the Supreme V3, which are made to fit your body comfortably. This means it's going to be great for people between 150-190cm in height (5'0" through to 6'2") and up to 150kg of weight (330 pounds).

Great price, won't break the bank : You're looking at around $400 for the ErgoTune Supreme V3... which is damn good considering it's more comfortable than most higher-end office chairs at that price, and even more comfortable than competing gaming chairs in that price range, too.

12-year warranty: I mean, this is awesome: you've got the chair covered for over a decade.

What's Not

Nothing to really complain about: Seriously, there's just not... it has been one of the most comfortable office chairs that I've ever had the pleasure of using.

Final Thoughts

ErgoTune introduced their Supreme V2 office chair back in 2020 and was met with huge success, super-powered by the work from home (WFH) culture that was born out of the pandemic. ErgoTune flexed quickly, and it shows... the new Supreme V3 chair is the culmination of years of hard work, engineering, and tweaking.

After a few weeks of sitting on it, it has become an absolute joy to use for hours and hours of sitting down for work. If you didn't have the $1000+ for a high-end office chair from the likes of Herman Miller, then the ErgoTune Supreme V3 is a cheaper alternative that is a fantastic investment for any person who sits for hours and hours per day.

The customization on the ErgoTune Supreme V3 office chair is astounding, just when you think you've worked the chair out you find another level of tweaking that makes you sit back (quite comfortably, I might add) in amazement. Regular "gaming chairs" can have adjustments, but not to the level that ErgoTune has here on the Supreme V3.

ErgoTune offers you a huge 12-year warranty, which means the investment into the Supreme V3 office chair is protected for many years to come. You won't need to buy a new chair in a few years' time, and if you do buy it, the warranty being over a decade will give everyone comfort.