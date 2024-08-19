Intel Arc Graphics Driver adds support for Black Myth: Wukong and the new WoW expansion

In our reviews of Intel Arc graphics cards, we praised the entry-level and mainstream ray-tracing performance. With the upcoming release of Black Myth: Wukong, there's a good chance that Intel Arc A750 and A770 GPU owners will be able to get some decent 1080p visuals and performance. In addition to DLSS and FSR, the game supports Intel's AI-powered XeSS upscaling, so it should run great on day one.
This is especially true with official support added in the latest Intel Game On Graphics Driver release for Arc GPUs and integrated chips. Driver version 32.0.101.5971 is available now and provides day-one support for Black MytH: Wukong, Hunt: Showdown 1896, and World of Warcraft: The War Within. This is a non-WHQL Certified update, but one to get if you plan on playing these new releases.
Although Intel doesn't provide specific performance information for these titles, expect optimizations and compatibility across the discrete Intel Arc GPU line-up and Intel Core Ultra chips with built-in Arc graphics.
The latest driver release supports three major PC game releases on day one and fixes a couple of outstanding issues. Here are the full Release Notes.
Gaming Highlights:
Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for:
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Hunt: Showdown 1896
- World of Warcraft: The War Within
Fixed Issues:
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
- Delta Force: Hawk Ops Alpha Playtest (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX11) may exhibit corruption on foliage during gameplay.
Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- Force of Warships (DX11) may experience texture corruption during gameplay
Known Issues:
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
- Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.
- Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.
- Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.
Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc™ GPUs:
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.
- Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
- Diablo IV (DX12) may experience an application crash with ray tracing settings enabled.
- Fortnite (DX12) game may crash while performing Alt + Tab operations
- SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.
- CATIA texts may not appear in quality toolbar with HQAO settings
- Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32