Intel Arc Graphics Driver adds support for Black Myth: Wukong and the new WoW expansion

Arc gamers jumping into Black Myth: Wukong will want to grab the latest Intel Game On Driver as it adds day one support for desktop mobile Arc GPUs.

In our reviews of Intel Arc graphics cards, we praised the entry-level and mainstream ray-tracing performance. With the upcoming release of Black Myth: Wukong, there's a good chance that Intel Arc A750 and A770 GPU owners will be able to get some decent 1080p visuals and performance. In addition to DLSS and FSR, the game supports Intel's AI-powered XeSS upscaling, so it should run great on day one.

World of Warcraft: The War Within, image credit: Blizzard.

This is especially true with official support added in the latest Intel Game On Graphics Driver release for Arc GPUs and integrated chips. Driver version 32.0.101.5971 is available now and provides day-one support for Black MytH: Wukong, Hunt: Showdown 1896, and World of Warcraft: The War Within. This is a non-WHQL Certified update, but one to get if you plan on playing these new releases.

Although Intel doesn't provide specific performance information for these titles, expect optimizations and compatibility across the discrete Intel Arc GPU line-up and Intel Core Ultra chips with built-in Arc graphics.

The latest driver release supports three major PC game releases on day one and fixes a couple of outstanding issues. Here are the full Release Notes.