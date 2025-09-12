Intel releases new Arc Graphics driver for Borderlands 4, Dying Light, and Hollow Knight

Intel Game On Driver 32.0.101.7029 is available now for all Arc Graphics users, adding support for Borderlands 4, Dying Light, and Hollow Knight.

Intel Game On Driver 32.0.101.7029 Non-WHQL is available now, and it adds support for four big game releases - Borderlands 4, Dying Light: The Beast, EA Sports FC 26, and Hollow Knight: Silksong. 2K and Gearbox's Borderlands 4 is the big game release this weekend, and although it has received positive reviews from critics, the Steam response has been mixed due to performance issues.

This means if you plan on jumping in with an Intel Arc graphics card, you'll want to grab this latest driver release, even though it's a beta or Non-WHQL version. Intel Game On Driver 32.0.101.7029 also fixes a couple of visual glitches and corruption issues relating to indie hit PEAK and Mafia: The Old Country.

It's good to see Intel releasing regular driver updates for the latest games, especially with rumors that the company is planning to release its big Battlemage desktop gaming GPU, the Intel Arc B770, later this year. Here are the full release notes for Intel Game On Driver 32.0.101.7029.

