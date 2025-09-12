Intel releases new Arc Graphics driver for Borderlands 4, Dying Light, and Hollow Knight

Intel Game On Driver 32.0.101.7029 Non-WHQL is available now, and it adds support for four big game releases - Borderlands 4, Dying Light: The Beast, EA Sports FC 26, and Hollow Knight: Silksong. 2K and Gearbox's Borderlands 4 is the big game release this weekend, and although it has received positive reviews from critics, the Steam response has been mixed due to performance issues.
This means if you plan on jumping in with an Intel Arc graphics card, you'll want to grab this latest driver release, even though it's a beta or Non-WHQL version. Intel Game On Driver 32.0.101.7029 also fixes a couple of visual glitches and corruption issues relating to indie hit PEAK and Mafia: The Old Country.
It's good to see Intel releasing regular driver updates for the latest games, especially with rumors that the company is planning to release its big Battlemage desktop gaming GPU, the Intel Arc B770, later this year. Here are the full release notes for Intel Game On Driver 32.0.101.7029.
Gaming Highlights:
Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for:
- Borderlands 4
- Dying Light: The Beast
- EA SPORTS FCTM 26
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Fixed Issues:
Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products:
- PEAK (DX12) may exhibit flickering texture corruptions during gameplay.
- Mafia: The Old Country (DX12) may exhibit corruption on character hair during certain scenes.
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
- Mafia: The Old Country (DX12) may exhibit corruption on character hair during certain scenes.
Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- PEAK (DX12) may exhibit flickering texture corruptions during gameplay.
- Mafia: The Old Country (DX12) may exhibit corruption on character hair during certain scenes.
Known Issues:
Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products:
- Visual corruptions may appear in certain scenarios with multiple application interactions.
- Broken Arrow (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance after changing graphics settings.
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may experience an application crash while switching Graphics API to DX11.
- PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio may experience an intermittent application crash while running the benchmark. Recommendation is to change the timeout slider to 1500 seconds or higher, to wait for each test to complete, in PugetBench benchmark settings.
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
- Broken Arrow (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance after changing graphics settings.
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (DX12) may experience an application crash with Ray-Tracing and XeSS enabled.
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may experience an application crash while switching Graphics API to DX11.
- PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio may experience an intermittent application crash while running the benchmark. Recommendation is to change the timeout slider to 1500 seconds or higher, to wait for each test to complete, in PugetBench benchmark settings.
Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may experience an application crash while switching Graphics API to DX11.
Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may experience an application crash while switching Graphics API to DX11.
- Adobe Premiere Pro may experience an application crash while using audio enhancement features.
- Topaz Video AI may experience visual artifacts when using certain AI models.
- PugetBench for Photoshop may experience an application crash while running the benchmark.
- PugetBench for Lightroom may experience an application crash while running the benchmark.