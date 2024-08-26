Intel's new Arc Graphics driver adds support for Call of Duty Black Ops 6

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta dates should be arriving soon as Intel adds support for the game in its latest driver release for Arc graphics.

The upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta timings have yet to be confirmed, but it's expected sometime soon. The full game is out on October 25 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox - so we can expect that multiplayer first look soon. It could be here in a matter of days as the latest Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.5972 (WHQL Certified) has added support for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta for Intel Arc graphics owners across mobile and PC.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel's latest driver also adds day-one support and optimizations for SMITE 2, Star Wars Outlaws, and Visions of Mana. The company added support for Black Myth: Wukong to its most recent non-WHQL driver release. Weighing in at 884.4 MB, Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.5972 is available now for Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems with discrete Intel Arc graphics cards and Intel Core Ultra devices with built-in Arc graphics.

Support for these new PC games looks to be the extent of the latest driver release, with several 'Known Issues' remaining unresolved. Here are the full release notes.

Intel Game On Driver Version: 32.0.101.5972 WHQL