Intel's new Arc Graphics driver adds support for Call of Duty Black Ops 6

The upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta timings have yet to be confirmed, but it's expected sometime soon. The full game is out on October 25 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox - so we can expect that multiplayer first look soon. It could be here in a matter of days as the latest Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.5972 (WHQL Certified) has added support for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta for Intel Arc graphics owners across mobile and PC.
Intel's latest driver also adds day-one support and optimizations for SMITE 2, Star Wars Outlaws, and Visions of Mana. The company added support for Black Myth: Wukong to its most recent non-WHQL driver release. Weighing in at 884.4 MB, Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.5972 is available now for Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems with discrete Intel Arc graphics cards and Intel Core Ultra devices with built-in Arc graphics.
Support for these new PC games looks to be the extent of the latest driver release, with several 'Known Issues' remaining unresolved. Here are the full release notes.
Intel Game On Driver Version: 32.0.101.5972 WHQL
Gaming Highlights:
Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta
- SMITE 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Visions of Mana
Known Issues:
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
- Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.
- Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.
- Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.
Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
- Diablo IV (DX12) may experience an application crash with ray tracing settings enabled.
- Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience color corruption during gameplay.
- Fortnite (DX12) game may crash while performing Alt + Tab operations
- SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.
- CATIA texts may not appear in quality toolbar with HQAO settings
- Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.