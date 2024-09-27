God of War Ragnarok players with Radeon GPUs will want to install the latest AMD preview driver

AMD's latest Radeon Adrenalin Edition driver for God of War Ragnarok and Frostpunk 2 is a preview release, so you'll need to manually install it.

One of the biggest PC game launches in the past week has been the long-awaited debut of Sony and PlayStation's God of War Ragnarok. The game arrives with optimizations and support for technologies like DLSS 3 and FSR 3.1. Another big PC release is Frostpunk 2, another sequel and a visually stunning strategy game supporting AMD and NVIDIA upscaling and frame generation technologies.

If you own a Radeon GPU and are playing either of these games, you'll want to download and manually install the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.20.11.01 preview driver. This driver adds New Game support for God of War Ragnarok, Frostpunk 2, and The Sims 4 DirectX 11 Update.

The driver also adds HYPR-Tune support to automatically enable FSR 3 and the Anti-Lag 2 latency reduction tech in games like Black Myth: Wukong, Creatures of Ava, and God of War Ragnarok. The new preview driver also fixes issues with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 crashing for Radeon gamers. Here's a look at the full release notes.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.20.11.01 Release Notes