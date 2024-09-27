God of War Ragnarok players with Radeon GPUs will want to install the latest AMD preview driver

One of the biggest PC game launches in the past week has been the long-awaited debut of Sony and PlayStation's God of War Ragnarok. The game arrives with optimizations and support for technologies like DLSS 3 and FSR 3.1. Another big PC release is Frostpunk 2, another sequel and a visually stunning strategy game supporting AMD and NVIDIA upscaling and frame generation technologies.
If you own a Radeon GPU and are playing either of these games, you'll want to download and manually install the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.20.11.01 preview driver. This driver adds New Game support for God of War Ragnarok, Frostpunk 2, and The Sims 4 DirectX 11 Update.
The driver also adds HYPR-Tune support to automatically enable FSR 3 and the Anti-Lag 2 latency reduction tech in games like Black Myth: Wukong, Creatures of Ava, and God of War Ragnarok. The new preview driver also fixes issues with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 crashing for Radeon gamers. Here's a look at the full release notes.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.20.11.01 Release Notes
New Game Support
- Frostpunk 2
- God of War Ragnarok
- The Sims 4 DirectX 11 Update
Expanded AMD Radeon Boost Support
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2. Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with frame generation in:
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Creatures of Ava
- God of War Ragnarok
Support has been added to automatically configure AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 in:
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Intermittent driver timeout or application crash while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
- Intermittent driver timeout or application crash when loading into certain maps while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 5700 XT.
- Intermittent driver timeout or application crash during certain cutscenes while playing FINAL FANTASY XVI on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6600 XT.
- Overly dark shadows or desaturated colors may be observed while playing Black Myth: Wukong when Global Illumination is to Medium or higher.
- Intermittent in-game corruption may be observed while playing Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Record & Streaming and HDR enabled.
- AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may unexpectedly initiate upon system wake from sleep mode.
- Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.
Known Issues
- Intermittent performance when entering certain areas while playing DayZ.
- Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can disable Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in the Windows default graphics settings as a temporary measure (Settings -> System -> Display -> Default Graphics Settings).