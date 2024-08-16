Skyblivion devs showcase full quests in the impressive Oblivion in Skyrim remake

The Elder Scrolls IV: Obliviosn rebuilt from the ground-up in the Skyrim engine. Yes, Skyblivion is one of the most impressive mods in development.

Skyblivion, a complete remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in the The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim engine, is on track for a 2025 release. As part of a new gameplay presentation, the Skyblivion developers have presented two quests from the original game set around the town and city of Chorrol. In the video, we see the new visuals, environments, character models, and original voices from Oblivion.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion dates back to 2006, and as a game that is almost twenty years old, the visuals are now very dated. Skyblivion looks terrific, from the environment to the buildings to the trees, grass, and character models. As someone who played Oblivion back in the day on PC - and then once more on the Xbox 360 console, it's strange to hear these familiar voices again.

In the town of Chorral, we see the Mages Guild and one of the quests, Fingers of the Mountain. This quest has the player retrieve a unique book, which they can return to the quest giver or a secondary character. It's not all that exciting, but it's a clear indicator that development on the ambitious Skyblivion remake is progressing well.

"As we are getting closer to the release, we have been working more and more on finishing up and polishing areas," developer @Rebelziz says. "As such, I am proud to share with you a new gameplay showcase of our current internal build."

One of the most exciting aspects of the remake is the fact that it overhauls the menus and UI while also transforming the game's massive open world from its somewhat bland procedurally generated origins to a new hand-crafted take on Cyrodill with biomes and distinct regions to explore. Also, every dungeon from the game is being remade with enhanced layouts and visuals.

Oblivion was a massive game, so this is rather special. We can't wait to see how the Shivering Isles expansion looks, not to mention the various faction questlines like the Dark Brotherhood and Thieves Guild.