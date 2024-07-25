Bethesda's Skyrim is now available on GeForce NOW, making sure you can play it on anything

Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the most popular games of all time, and now it's playable over the cloud via GeForce NOW.

Another place to play Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim? Skyrim has made its way to another platform with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (and the Special Edition of the game), now playable on NVIDIA's cloud gaming GeForce NOW service. It joins the PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Alexa as the latest digital location where you can fire up the iconic RPG.

NVIDIA notes that GeForce NOW Ultimate members can stream and experience Skyrim at up to 4K and 120 frames per second, running on a GeForce RTX 4080-powered rig in the cloud. For those looking toward cloud gaming who haven't signed up for GeForce NOW, you can save 50% off Ultimate and Priority subscriptions as part of the GeForce NOW Summer Sale.

Seven more games, including a few notable new releases, have been added to GeForce NOW this week, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Interestingly, GeForce NOW subscribers can stream Skyrim via Steam and Xbox (PC Game Pass).

Cataclismo (New release on Steam, July 22)

CONSCRIPT (New release on Steam, July 23)

F1 Manager 2024 (New release on Steam, July 23)

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 (New release on Steam, July 25)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Steam)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Gang Beasts (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Kingdoms and Castles (Steam)

The Settlers: New Allies (Steam)

Due to the nature of the game running off a cloud-based gaming PC, we assume this is one version of Skyrim that doesn't support mods. It would be cool if NVIDIA installed ray-tracing mods and visual overhauls to make it a version of the game unlike any other.