id Software's new mod tools for DOOM Eternal offer fans Skyrim levels of customization

idStudio is a new app that gives modders the same tools id Software used to develop DOOM Eternal, and is available now in Beta form on Steam.

idStudio Beta is a new modding tool from id Software that is now available on Steam for DOOM Eternal owners. Like the Creation Kit for Skyrim and other in-depth modding tools, idStudio represents the internal tools the developers at id Software used to create the game.

3

idStudio gives modders the same tools id Software used to develop DOOM Eternal, image credit: id Software.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

"We are so impressed with the DOOM Eternal community mods created without any official tools," id Software writes, acknowledging the existing mod community for the game. "They inspired us to release a public beta of idStudio for creators and an opt-in PC mod preview for players to easily browse and play mods. We can't wait to see what this community does next."

id Software has posted a detailed breakdown of idStudio features alongside a range of tutorials for budding modders and developers to dive in on its official site. From creating new levels, assets, audio, animation, and more, there's enough detail here to lead to the sort of game-transforming mods in Bethesda's RPGs like Skyrim and Starfield.

This release is exciting because DOOM Eternal runs on id's custom proprietary id Tech engine, which runs exceptionally well on PC. In terms of performance, responsiveness, and visual fidelity, it's still one of the most impressive game engines.

3

However, you'll need a decent rig to get the most out idStudio. Hardware-wise, to fully utilize the new idStudio tools for DOOM Eternal, it recommends a system with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3080 Ti (12GB) or better GPU, an Intel Core i9 or AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 64GB of RAM, and 500GB of available storage space.

This is a very welcome surprise from one of the most impressive game development studios working today. Fans who want to create or simply check out DOOM Eternal mods can opt into the 'PC Mod Preview' on Steam. Currently, in Beta, there's no word on when we might expect the full release.

The studio's next game, DOOM The Dark Ages, which is on track for a 2025 release, runs on the latest iteration of id Tech - so this could be a test for idStudio launching with the next game in the DOOM franchise.