Skyrim with over 3100 mods, ray tracing, and a GeForce RTX 4090 looks like a different game

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with over 3100 mods and ray tracing looks incredible running on a GeForce RTX 4090, like a brand-new game.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 3 seconds read time

Mods have kept Bethesda's iconic The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim relevant for over a decade, and there are thousands out there covering gameplay, visual upgrades, new quests, new weapons and items, and ambitious projects that are complete remakes of previous Elder Scrolls game like Oblivion and Morrowind.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with over 3100 mods, image credit: YouTube/Digital Dreams.
Open Gallery 2

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with over 3100 mods, image credit: YouTube/Digital Dreams.

With that, YouTube creator Digital Dreams presented a new video showcasing Skyrim running with over 3100 mods, including Complete Ray Tracing Reshade. Now, if you've ever modded Skyrim before, you'll know that playing the game with 20, 30, or more mods requires a specific load order to avoid issues, in addition to using a carefully tuned mod manager.

So yeah, having over 3,100 mods running in Skyrim is a game-changer, but getting the game to run with that many mods is an impressive feat. Visually, it transforms the game to the point where it looks like a different - and stunning - game running on and pushing the GeForce RTX 4090 to its limit.

The details on the ground are enough to make it look like a next-gen version of the game, not to mention the volumetric smoke, the additional trees, foliage, grass, and realistic lighting. Every texture and model we see in the video has been altered or updated in some way - to the point where the NPC voices and music are the two things that remind us that this is, indeed, Skyrim, albeit a version of the game that looks like it's from 2031 and not 2011.

Digital Dreams includes a link to the full modlist to download in the video's description if you want the game to look like this on your rig. But fair warning, modding Skyrim is as in-depth and time-consuming as a 100% completion run.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$824.99
$824.99$824.99$824.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$824.99
$824.99$824.99$829.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/11/2024 at 11:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags