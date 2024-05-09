Skyblivion is an impressive fan remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion coming in 2025

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion is also getting the fan remake treatment with Skyblivion on track for a 2025 release - built in the Skyrim engine.

Skyblivion is a fan remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in the Skyrim engine, an ambitious overhaul on track for a 2025 release. Like the Skywind project (the Morrowing remake using the Skyrim engine), the developers behind Skyblivion have presented an update on the game and its progress, with a closer look at what to expect.

Oblivion was one of the first RPGs from modern 3D gaming to launch with a truly massive open world to explore. However, many of the environments were procedurally generated, with dungeons and other points of interest, repeating layouts, and general designs. Skyblivion is going to great lengths to maintain Oblivion's massive size and ensure that each area, location, and dungeon feels unique.

The new Skyblivion update video opens with a detailed look at the game's 'Great Forest' region to the north. With distinct foliage, animals, and more, it looks fantastic and different in a way absent from Oblivion. Also being updated are the Ayleid Ruins, which now vary wildly in look, feel, design, and purpose.

The latter half of the update showcases the changes coming to the UI, which is being overhauled for the better - and, frankly, looks fantastic. The results, so far, look extremely promising - to the point where Microsoft, Xbox, and Bethesda should engage with the development team behind Skyblivion to make it official.

During the recent Activision Blizzard FTC trial, one of the internal leaks that emerged mentioned that Bethesda was planning to release or develop an Oblivion remaster. So, it would make sense to support a project like this and reward the clearly talented team behind Skyblivion for their collective efforts. At the very least, it would be a good PR move for Xbox in light of recent controversies and studio closures.

The Skyblivion team still has work to complete before the planned 2025 launch and is currently looking for more volunteers.

