Ambitious Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion remake Skyblivion has been delayed to 2026

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion fan remake project Skyblivion was on track for a 2025 release but it has been delayed as development hits the home stretch.

TL;DR: Skyblivion is a decade-long fan project remaking The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in the Skyrim engine with revamped gameplay and a fully rebuilt Cyrodiil. Despite completing the world map and dungeons, its release is delayed to 2026 to finalize assets, quests, and testing, promising extensive DLC and new features.

Skyblivion is not only one of the most ambitious mods currently in development, but it's a project that has been in development by a passionate team of Elder Scrolls fans for over a decade. The premise is simple: it's a built-from-the-ground-up remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in the Skyrim engine, including revamped dungeons, combat, leveling, and a complete overhaul of the game's Cyrodiil location.

Unlike Bethesda's own The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered from earlier this year, which presented the same 2006 game with only minor changes to gameplay alongside a complete Unreal Engine 5-powered visual overhaul, Skyblivion is essentially a remake of the classic RPG for a modern audience. However, this week the team behind the ambitious project has confirmed that it won't be able to hit its planned 2025 release - and has been delayed to 2026.

"Unfortunately, as we're getting closer to the end of this year, it pains me to have to announce that our initial goal of releasing Skyblivion this year is no longer possible," project lead Rebelzize says in the delay announcement video. "Despite the game being in the best state it's ever been, we still have some last challenges to overcome that are going to require a little bit more time."

The update on the mod's progress confirms that the massive Oblivion world map is "100% finished," with all dungeons completed. So what's left? Well, there are apparently a bunch of 3D assets for locations like the Imperial City still waiting to be added to the game, alongside additional work required for some of the game's quests. Naturally, this means there's still testing to be done, but it definitely sounds like the project is in the home stretch.

And the Skyblivion launch will only be the beginning as the team plans to remake and add all of Oblivion's DLC to the game, including the fantastic Shivering Isles expansion, alongside new elements like spellcrafting, followers, dynamic dungeons, graverobbing, and more unique items to find.