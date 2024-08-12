YouTube Music adds personal radio feature that can be shared with friends

YouTube Music is slowly adding social features, and one new feature is a personalized radio playlist that can be shared with friends via a link.

YouTube Music is moving toward adopting more social features that make interacting with the music streaming service much more communal.

The new feature will enable a user to share a pinnable playlist called a shareable personal radio, which will be updated daily with the latest songs the user has listened to and their general music tastes. The personalized ratio will be displayed on the user's profile, showcasing the top songs, playlists and videos, but it can be shared to friends via link or added to a library, and anyone with a link will be able to save this personalized radio.

Based on current reports, the new YouTube Music feature isn't available for everyone globally and is rolling out in stages. A way to check if the feature has been enabled for your region will be navigating to your profile, then "Privacy and location" under "Channel Settings," then "Enable public stats," or "Enable public personal radio." It appears these features are automatically disabled when they become available.

NEWS SOURCE:androidcentral.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

