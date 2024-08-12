Google puts one of Chrome's biggest ad blockers on the chopping block

Google is moving to curb the use of Chrome ad blocker extensions with a new update that will remove one of the most popular ad blockers.

Ad blockers are some of the most-used software on the internet, and especially considering how easy it is to download an ad blocker Chrome extension; it's usually one of the first things people download when firing up a new system.

However, Google isn't a fan of these ad blockers, which is no surprise considering the owner of the world's largest search engine makes a large chunk of its money through advertising. Google Chrome is the world's most popular web browser, and a new update to the browser's policy is soon going to severe its connection with one of the most popular ad blockers, uBlock Origin.

According to reports, uBlock Origin has more than 30 million users on Chrome, and Google moving to Chrome's extension support to Manifest V3 will kill support for uBlock Origin. The creator of the popular ad blocker has rolled out a V3-compliant version of the tool uBlock Origin Lite, which features some ad blocking filters, but not as many as the original version.

"I consider uBO Lite to be too different from uBO to be an automatic replacement. You will have to explicitly find a replacement to uBO according to what you expect from a content blocker. uBO Lite may or may not fulfill your expectations," wrote uBlock Origin's developer Raymond Hill

pcworld.com, chromewebstore.google.com

