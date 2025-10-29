Battlefield 6 now has in-game radio stations like Grand Theft Auto

EA has collaborated with Spotify to create an all-star Battlefield playlist and added an in-game radio to Battlefield 6 for when you jump into a vehicle.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 introduces the first official in-game radio playlist, featuring 1990s and 2000s artists like Limp Bizkit and Dr. Dre. Available in multiplayer modes and the free-to-play REDSEC battle royale, this GTA-style feature adds music to the action with diverse rock, pop, rap, and electronic tracks.

Jumping into a vehicle and putting on the radio to listen to popular music has been a thing ever since cars and radios were combined. However, in the world of video games, it's something we associate with Grand Theft Auto-style open-world games, where hopping into a random car will start playing one of several random in-game curated radio stations as you drive to your next mission or simply roam the streets looking to make your own fun.

In-vehicle radio and music are not something we usually associate with multiplayer games like EA's Battlefield 6, which is why the "first-ever official Battlefield playlist for Battlefield 6" is noteworthy. In addition to being a Spotify playlist that you can stream, the Battlefield playlist is also an actual GTA-style in-game radio.

Yes, jumping into a vehicle while playing one of the game's various multiplayer modes will turn on the radio and start playing "tracks from legendary artists" covering a wider range of genres.

And it's a feature available in Battlefield 6 and the new free-to-play REDSEC battle royale. As far as the music goes, it's a pretty impressive lineup that includes Limp Bizkit, Bob Dylan, Godsmack, Drowning Pool, Pantera, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dr. Dre, and more. A 1990s and 2000s-era lineup that will appeal to veteran players.

Interestingly, some of the tracks from artists like Pantera and Dr. Dre will be limited to a special Battlepass Radio for Battlefield Pro battle pass owners, with EA adding that "all players will also have access to general radio stations, with tailored tracks encompassing a variety of genres including rock, pop, rap, and electronic" music.