4.3 million Americans are at risk of fraud after savings account data breach

A Utah-based fintech firm was breached by hackers, putting millions of Americans at risk of fraud due to a trove of sensitive information being stolen.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General has been informed of a data breach that has exposed sensitive data of 4.3 million customers.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to HealthEquity, the data breach exposed the below sensitive data that of millions of Americans, with the fintech firm saying that not all of the categories listed contained data for every person. Reports indicate the breach occurred on March 9, 2024, and that it was detected on March 25. After the breach was discovered HealthEquity conducted an internal investigation on the origin of the hack, tracing it back to an online data storage location that became compromised.

The compromised location led to the unauthorized party gaining access to a "limited amount of data stored in a storage location outside our core systems." HealthEquity doesn't believe the stolen customer information has been used nefariously, and as compensation to affected customers, HealthEquity is offering a two-year complimentary credit identity, monitoring, insurance, and restoration services.

As for what can be done about the data breach, HealthEquity recommends customers to monitor their bank statements for any unusual transactions.

First and last name

Address

Telephone number

Employee ID

Name of employer

Social security number

Dependent information

Payment card information