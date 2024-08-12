4.3 million Americans are at risk of fraud after savings account data breach

A Utah-based fintech firm was breached by hackers, putting millions of Americans at risk of fraud due to a trove of sensitive information being stolen.

Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

The Office of the Maine Attorney General has been informed of a data breach that has exposed sensitive data of 4.3 million customers.

4.3 million Americans are at risk of fraud after savings account data breach 849948
Open Gallery 2

According to HealthEquity, the data breach exposed the below sensitive data that of millions of Americans, with the fintech firm saying that not all of the categories listed contained data for every person. Reports indicate the breach occurred on March 9, 2024, and that it was detected on March 25. After the breach was discovered HealthEquity conducted an internal investigation on the origin of the hack, tracing it back to an online data storage location that became compromised.

The compromised location led to the unauthorized party gaining access to a "limited amount of data stored in a storage location outside our core systems." HealthEquity doesn't believe the stolen customer information has been used nefariously, and as compensation to affected customers, HealthEquity is offering a two-year complimentary credit identity, monitoring, insurance, and restoration services.

As for what can be done about the data breach, HealthEquity recommends customers to monitor their bank statements for any unusual transactions.

  • First and last name
  • Address
  • Telephone number
  • Employee ID
  • Name of employer
  • Social security number
  • Dependent information
  • Payment card information

"We learned during our investigation that a vendor's user accounts - which had access to an online data storage location - were compromised, and that because of this, an unauthorized party was able to access a limited amount of data stored in a storage location outside our core systems," found HealthEquity

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/12/2024 at 3:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:dailyhodl.com, maine.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags