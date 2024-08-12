World's first 8TB SD card and 16TB external SSD officially unveiled

Western Digital has announced the world's first 8TB SD card and a 16TB external SSD at the 2024 Future of Memory and Storage Conference.

Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

Western Digital unveiled the world's first 8TB SD card and a 16TB external SSD at the 2024 Future of Memory and Storage Conference.

World's first 8TB SD card and 16TB external SSD officially unveiled 65456465
Open Gallery 2

The new 8TB SD card features the Secure Digital Ultra Capacity (SDUC) and will enable transfer speeds of up to 100Mbps. The new SD card is aimed at consumers who are struggling with the 4TB variant, which, for those wondering, is mostly purchased by professional photographers and videographers who are shooting in extremely high resolutions and bitrates.

However, casual photographers who don't mind paying a premium can also take advantage of such storage as they will simply never have to worry about reaching capacity. At the moment, neither the 8TB SD card nor the 16TB external SSD has a pricing or release date, but reports indicate we can expect Western Digital will soon reveal more details about the upcoming storage solutions.

To put into context how big an 8TB SD card is, a photographer would be able to store 165,000 raw files at 24MP. For gamers, such as a Nintendo Switch owner, an owner of an 8TB SD card would be able to store 666 games at 12GB each.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/12/2024 at 3:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:gizmochina.com, channelnews.com.au, techradar.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags