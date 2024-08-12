World's fastest charging to be officially unveiled on August 14

A new battery charging technology will be unveiled on August 14, and the company behind it claims it will be the world's fastest charge ever.

The speed at which you can charge your phone can always be improved, and it appears we are about to showcase what the future of fast charging will look like with a new battery charging technology scheduled to be unveiled on August 14.

Realme will unveil the Realme 320W SuperSonic battery charging system, according to posts on Weibo and X, formerly Twitter. According to the teaser posts, the new charging system will be the "world's fastest charge ever," and users will now be able to "say goodbye to long waits and hello to lightning fast-power." Unfortunately, there isn't any official to go by yet, so these claims from Realme are just that, claims.

However, the brand did unveil a 240W charging system that was capable of charging a 4,600mAh battery in under 10 minutes. This incredible speed can be attributed to the combination of GaN charging technology, special USB cables, and several chipsets managing power, cooling, thermals, etc. Considering the 240W system from last year can charge a 4,600 mAh battery in under 10 minutes, we can expect the 320W to come with some pretty big improvements.

When will we see the charging technology in a new mainstream phone? That depends on many factors. At the moment, the technology is more of a demonstration of what is possible or what is on the horizon for charging capabilities. Whether or not the average user actually needs 320W charging in a smartphone is another question entirely.