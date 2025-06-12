Drake has his own updatable radio station in Grand Theft Auto 6

A Grammy-award-winning producer has said Drake has his own radio station in Grand Theft Auto 6 where he can upload music tracks directly.

A famous musician has seemingly accidentally leaked some information about how music and radio stations will work in Grand Theft Auto 6.

That artist is Jermaine Dupree, an American rapper and Grammy Award-winning producer, who appeared on the New Rory & Mal Podcast, where they got onto the topic of adopting music and the creation of music in a world that is becoming more and more virtual. Dupree explained that from his perspective, making music for the virtual world can even be exclusive, and fans of an artist would have to enter the virtual space to listen to that music. Dupree provided an example with Drake and Grand Theft Auto 6.

Dupree said, "They asked me to like, Grand Theft Auto, and they were saying Drake got his own radio station on Grand Theft Auto. The way they are getting ready to do it is that Drake can actually upload music we probably ain't never heard online or whever else on that video game."

Dupree didn't elaborate further on the Drake and GTA 6 collaboration. Notably, neither Rockstar nor Drake has confirmed if there will be a Drake-dedicated radio station. Still, if what Dupree is saying is true, it means GTA 6 will have radio stations dedicated to specific artists, as I can't imagine Drake will be the only artist with his own radio station.

Moreover, if Drake can upload music directly to his radio station, it would mean that backend infrastructure exists in-game for GTA 6 to have a radio station where artists can all upload their new, perhaps even exclusive tracks, to a station for all artists. This would essentially be a GTA 6 music playlist updated periodically.