Geralt confirmed to be in The Witcher 4, CD Projekt Red's 'most advanced' game

Geralt's voice actor confirms the character will be returning in the next Witcher game, but gamers won't get him as the main character.

The highly anticipated next title in The Witcher franchise has just had the main character from the critically-acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, confirmed for The Witcher 4.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in 2015 and was the sequel to the 2011 title The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. In 2013, CD Projekt Red confirmed that The Witcher 3 was going to be the last chapter of Geralt of Rivia's story, the main character of the past three games. However, at the time CD Projekt Red did tease the possibility of Geralt returning in future stories.

We have now heard a tiny but important detail about the next Witcher game, and it comes from Geralt's voice actor, Doug Cockle, who has been voicing Geralt in all the Witcher games. Cockle said during a recent video from Fall Damage that "Geralt will be part of the game [Witcher 4], we just don't know how much, and the game won't focus on Geralt. So it's not about him this time. We don't know who it's about. I'm excited to find out."

Unfortunately, there isn't any information about what character will be in the protagonist in The Witcher 4. What is known is that the next installment of the Witcher franchise is currently the "most advanced" title currently in development at CD Projekt Red, according to associate game director Pawel Sasko.