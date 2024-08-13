GPD's new Pocket 4: the first handheld powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 'Strix Point' APU

GPD's new Pocket 4 is officially the first handheld with AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 'Strix Point' APU, launches in October.

GPD has just unveiled its new Pocket 4, which is the first gaming handheld powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APU. Check it out:

GPD's new Pocket 4 gaming handheld features the flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, with the handheld sporting an 8.8-inch LTPS display with a 2.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. We've also got 97% DCI-P3 color coverage, and 500 nits of brightness.

This isn't just a gaming handheld either, with the GPD Pocket 4 handheld featuring a physical keyboard, touchpad, and a 180-degree rotatable screen. This means that the GPD Pocket 4 could be used as a tablet, so it's kinda like a 2-in-1 tablet and notebook, powered by the Strix Point APU. Nifty.

Now, onto the specs: the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU has 12 cores and 24 threads, with 16 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units that are configurable between 20W and 28W TDPs. GPD included some performance benchmarks, claiming it's new Pocket 4 handheld is faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X (single-core Cinebench), the 5950X (multi-core Cinebench), and the upcoming Arc A140V (Intel's upcoming Lunar Lake processor).

Inside, we've also got up to 64GB of LPDDR5-7500 memory, with 16GB of that dedicated to the integrated Radeon 890M GPU. We've also got up to 8TB of SSD storage (4TB SSD at launch), while GPD says that its new Pocket 4 gaming handheld will provide users with a "smooth gaming experience" while the handheld is cooled by a single-fan design.

GPD includes a rather cool modularized connector, where you can swap out the rear port for an RS-232 analog module, a KVM module, or expanded keyboard and mouse options through more USB connectors. If you want to use the expansion slot for a storage, you can add in an SD card slot, or even an LTE modem. I love this customizability on the Pocket 4, it's a breath of fresh air.

The new Pocket 4 has a built-in 44.8Wh battery, which places it between the 2023 ROG Ally and Legion GO when it comes to battery capacity. There's no pricing or ETA just yet, but GPD is expected to introduce its new Pocket 4 sometime in October.