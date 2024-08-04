AMD's new Strix Point Radeon 890M GPU is 40-50% faster than Intel Meteor Lake in Cyberpunk 2077

AMD's new Radeon 890M integrated GPU inside of new Strix Point APUs tested in gaming performance against Arc GPU on Intel's Meteor Lake processors at 28W+.

AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs have had their new RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M integrated GPU tested at 18W of power, compared to 28W+ power and the Arc GPU on Intel's current Meteor Lake processors.

The gaming tests between the integrated GPUs was conducted by TechEpiphany, comparing the 17W Strix Point APU against the 28W+ Meteor Lake CPU. On the AMD side of things, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" flagship APU was used, with 16 compute units of RDNA 3.5-based GPU with clocks of up to 2900MHz.

It is inside of the ASUS VivoBook S16 OLED which is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, and tuned down to 17W as the APU itself is set to 60W by default. For comparison, the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" processor was used, with 8 Xe-Cores and a 2.25GHz GPU clock (which is 100MHz slower than the Core Ultra 9 185H integrated GPU). This chip also featured 32GB of RAM, but LPDDR5X-6400 (slightly slower).

The new AMD Radeon 890M at 17W was running Tomb Raider (2013 version) at 50-70FPS average, which means it is 40-60% faster than the Arc Xe-LPG integrated GPU inside of Intel's Meteor Lake processor using 28W of power.

Resident Evil 6's in-game benchmark was run, with over 60FPS with spikes of 100FPS+ which means it's another hefty 20-30% performance gain over the Arc GPU in Meteor Lake. Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice was run at 1080p High, with the RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M enjoying another 20-25% performance gain over the Arc Xe-LPG GPU.

Cyberpunk 2077 was even more impressive, with the game on 1080p and Low graphics settings seeing the Radeon 890M hitting 35-50FPS (not bad for an APU!) but a huge 40-50% performance gain over the Arc Xe-LPG GPU inside of Meteor Lake.