GPD's new Win Max 2 gaming handheld: 10-inch screen, AMD Strix Point APU, OCulink, costs $1462

GPD has just launched its new Win Max 2 (2025) gaming handheld, rocking AMD's new Ryzen AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, a huge 10.1-inch screen, OCulink connectivity, costing $1462.
The new GPD Win Max 2 gaming handheld features a 10.1-inch 1080p 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, 64GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory by default, and dual M.2 SSD slots with a 2280 port for up to 2TB of SSD storage hidden inside of the WIn Max 2 handheld, and another that is hidden behind a small lid on the back.
GPD is even including 4G LTE module support for internet on-the-go, an OCulink connector for external graphics cards, dual USB4 ports for devices that require Thunderbolt 3/4, SD and microSD card support, and audio ports on both sides of the Win Max 2 gaming handheld.
GPD's new Win Max 2 gaming handheld measures in at 227 x 160 x 23mm, and weighs in at 1005g, inside packing a 67Wh battery which GPD says is good for around 2.5 hours of intensive gaming, around 6-8 hours of average use, and up to 9 hours of light use.
GPD Win Max 2 gaming handheld specs:
- Screen: 10.1 Inches, 10 Points-Touch
- CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 / AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840U
- GPU: AMD Radeon 890M / AMD Radeon 780M
- Memory: 64GB / 32GB LPDDR5x-7500 MT/s
- Storage: 2TB / 1TB 2280 NVMe SSD
- OCulink Slot (SF-B612): x 1, 635bps
- USB4 Slot: x 1, 40Gbps
- USB Type-C Slot: x 1, 3.2 Gen2
- USB Type-A Slot: x 2, 3.2 Gen2
- microSD Slot: x 1, UHS-I A1, U3
- SD Slot: x 1, UHS-II V90
- Nano SIM Slot: x 1, 2.1
- Wireless Network: Wi-Fi 6E (LTE optional)
- Bluetooth: 5.3