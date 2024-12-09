All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

GPD's new Win Max 2 gaming handheld: 10-inch screen, AMD Strix Point APU, OCulink, costs $1462

GPD announces its new Win Max 2 (2025) gaming handheld: 10-inch screen (1080p 120Hz) with AMD Strix Point APU, OCulink, and so much more.

GPD's new Win Max 2 gaming handheld: 10-inch screen, AMD Strix Point APU, OCulink, costs $1462
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: GPD has launched the Win Max 2 (2025) gaming handheld featuring a 10.1-inch 1080p 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, 64GB LPDDR5X-7500 memory, dual M.2 SSD slots, 4G LTE support, OCulink for external GPUs, dual USB4 ports, and comprehensive connectivity options.

GPD has just launched its new Win Max 2 (2025) gaming handheld, rocking AMD's new Ryzen AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, a huge 10.1-inch screen, OCulink connectivity, costing $1462.

GPD's new Win Max 2 gaming handheld: 10-inch screen, AMD Strix Point APU, OCulink, costs $1462
6

The new GPD Win Max 2 gaming handheld features a 10.1-inch 1080p 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, 64GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory by default, and dual M.2 SSD slots with a 2280 port for up to 2TB of SSD storage hidden inside of the WIn Max 2 handheld, and another that is hidden behind a small lid on the back.

GPD is even including 4G LTE module support for internet on-the-go, an OCulink connector for external graphics cards, dual USB4 ports for devices that require Thunderbolt 3/4, SD and microSD card support, and audio ports on both sides of the Win Max 2 gaming handheld.

GPD's new Win Max 2 gaming handheld measures in at 227 x 160 x 23mm, and weighs in at 1005g, inside packing a 67Wh battery which GPD says is good for around 2.5 hours of intensive gaming, around 6-8 hours of average use, and up to 9 hours of light use.

GPD's new Win Max 2 gaming handheld: 10-inch screen, AMD Strix Point APU, OCulink, costs $1462 84
6

GPD Win Max 2 gaming handheld specs:

  • Screen: 10.1 Inches, 10 Points-Touch
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 / AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840U
  • GPU: AMD Radeon 890M / AMD Radeon 780M
  • Memory: 64GB / 32GB LPDDR5x-7500 MT/s
  • Storage: 2TB / 1TB 2280 NVMe SSD
  • OCulink Slot (SF-B612): x 1, 635bps
  • USB4 Slot: x 1, 40Gbps
  • USB Type-C Slot: x 1, 3.2 Gen2
  • USB Type-A Slot: x 2, 3.2 Gen2
  • microSD Slot: x 1, UHS-I A1, U3
  • SD Slot: x 1, UHS-II V90
  • Nano SIM Slot: x 1, 2.1
  • Wireless Network: Wi-Fi 6E (LTE optional)
  • Bluetooth: 5.3
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

