GPD's new Win Max 2 gaming handheld: 10-inch screen, AMD Strix Point APU, OCulink, costs $1462

GPD announces its new Win Max 2 (2025) gaming handheld: 10-inch screen (1080p 120Hz) with AMD Strix Point APU, OCulink, and so much more.

GPD has just launched its new Win Max 2 (2025) gaming handheld, rocking AMD's new Ryzen AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, a huge 10.1-inch screen, OCulink connectivity, costing $1462.

The new GPD Win Max 2 gaming handheld features a 10.1-inch 1080p 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, 64GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory by default, and dual M.2 SSD slots with a 2280 port for up to 2TB of SSD storage hidden inside of the WIn Max 2 handheld, and another that is hidden behind a small lid on the back.

GPD is even including 4G LTE module support for internet on-the-go, an OCulink connector for external graphics cards, dual USB4 ports for devices that require Thunderbolt 3/4, SD and microSD card support, and audio ports on both sides of the Win Max 2 gaming handheld.

GPD's new Win Max 2 gaming handheld measures in at 227 x 160 x 23mm, and weighs in at 1005g, inside packing a 67Wh battery which GPD says is good for around 2.5 hours of intensive gaming, around 6-8 hours of average use, and up to 9 hours of light use.

