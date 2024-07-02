Acer Swift 14 AI laptop with AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 'Strix Point' APU on Geekbench

Acer's new Swift 14 AI laptop with AMD's upcoming Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 'Strix Point' flexes its muscle in some new Geekbench results.

Acer is preparing its new Swift 14 AI laptop powered by AMD's upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, with some new Geekbench results showing up.

The new laptop was spotted on Geekbench rocking the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, which means it is one of the first entries in Geekbench with the APU's full retail name. AMD's upcoming Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU features 12 cores (4 x Zen 5 and 8 x Zen 5c cores) that boost up to 5.1GHz and AMD's beefed-up XDNA2-based NPU for AI workloads.

Acer's new Swift 14 AI laptop powered by the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU has a single-core performance score of 2689 points and 13515 points for the multi-core run. The default TDP of the APU inside of the Acer Swift 14 AI laptop is missing from the results, but the results show it beating the Phoenix and Hawk Point APUs with TDPs between 28W and 45W.

The new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU inside the Acer Swift 14 AI laptop loses to Intel's current-gen flagship Core i9-14900HX (which isn't surprising) and AMD's current Dragon Range-based processors.

Acer already as its Swift 14 AI laptop powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X series processors, rolling out with a 14.5-inch display and weighing in at 1.36kg. The Snapdragon X-powered Swift 14 AI laptop features LPDDR5-8533 memory, with pricing starting at $1099 (for the Snapdragon X Plus-based version). We shouldn't expect the Strix Point APU-powered Swift 14 AI laptop to be cheaper, as it will be far more powerful (and no Arm emulation and issues, as the Strix Point APU is a regular x86 processor).