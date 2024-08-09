AOOSTAR: AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series 'Strix Point' APU-powered Mini-PCs expected in October

AOOSTAR says that Mini-PCs based on AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series 'Strix Point' APUs will arrive in October, if things go smoothly.

AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs are floating out into the market inside of new laptops, but Mini-PCs based on Strix Point APUs won't be unleashed until October.

AOOSTAR has said that it will be as early as October until we see Mini-PC systems based on the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs. The manufacturer already has the motherboard ready to handle Strix Point, but they're still waiting for the APU itself for testing.

An AOOSTAR representative said: "Strix Point's mini computer will not be available until October at the earliest. Although the motherboard is ready, we have not yet provided the CPU for testing".

Mini-PCs based on the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs will feature SO-DIMM memory support, meaning it can be upgraded over time as users require. Right now, Strix Point APU-powered laptops have soldered RAM, so it's not upgradable. Strix Point-based Mini-PCs will be different, which will be fantastic to see.

AOOSTAR's upcoming AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APU-based Mini-PC should be the new GEM13, and that it would be a "disruptive product" which should manifest into the first Zen 5-based Strix Point APU-powered Mini-PC from the company.