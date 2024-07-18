AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 'Strix Point' APU: beats Intel Core Ultra 9 185H in Cinebench R23 run

AMD's upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU has been benchmarked again, this time in Cinebench R23 with a single-core score of 2010 points.

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU in Cinebench R23 (source: HXL)

The new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU scored 2010 points in Cinebench R23's single-core test and 23302 points in the multi-core test. The single-core result beats Intel's current flagship mobile CPU, the Core Ultra 9 185 "Meteor Lake" CPU (which scores 1935 points), and just 17147 in the multi-core run against 23302 from the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

Intel still has the lead with its desktop-class 55W version of the Core i9-14900HX, which scores 2193 points in the single-core run of Cinebench R23, and 30411 points in the multi-core run. AMD's own Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor also beats the new Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, but not in single core (the 7945X3D scores 1935 points in single-core) but beats them all in multi-core scores with 32782 points.

AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs will launch later this month.