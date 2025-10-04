NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with upgraded 32GB of GDDR6X memory has been spotted in China

TL;DR: China's unofficial modded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards feature 32GB of GDDR6X VRAM, double the official 16GB, targeting AI training and startups. These mass-produced, cost-effective GPUs offer enhanced memory capacity and are available on Chinese second-hand markets for around $1300 USD.

China has some very interesting custom and modded graphics cards, with a new one appearing: an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card with 32GB of GDDR6X, double the VRAM as the RTX 4080 SUPER ships with 16GB of VRAM.

These custom graphics cards are not official in any form, and they're not even made by legitimate manufacturers, with the sole purpose of their creation to unlock additional memory on graphics cards, when they're not used for gaming. This expanded VRAM capacity allows Chinese "startups" and AI farms to make cheaper RTX series GPUs for AI training, with more VRAM than their gaming counterparts.

NVIDIA released the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER in January 2024 launching with 16GB of GDDR6X memory, the same VRAM capacity as the RTX 4080 non-SUPER, but the newer RTX 4080 SUPER uses faster GDDR6X memory chips with 23Gbps on the RTX 4080 SUPER and slightly slower 22.4Gbps G6X chips on the RTX 4080 non-SUPER. However, the new SUPER card has more CUDA cores and an increased TDP over the non-SUPER card.

Underneath, the new modded RTX 4080 SUPER with 32GB of VRAM is being sold in China for around 9200 RMB, which works out to around $1300 USD on Chinese second hand markets. Sellers seem to have large quantities of the modded RTX 4080 SUPER 32GB on-hand, ready to ship right now.

We don't know where the cards are being shipped from exactly, but the massive volumes of RTX 4080 SUPER 32GB cards that these companies have seem to indicate they're being mass produced, with boxes and boxes of them available now. There's a "CT AI" logo on the back, with this company involved in mass card modifications, so that makes sense.

Each of the cards feature a new blower-style cooler with foil protection, a warranty sticker (I'd like to see how far that goes), and are available now in China.