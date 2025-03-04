All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with upgraded 96GB VRAM teased: could release soon for AI workloads

NVIDIA's previous-gen GeForce RTX 4090 teased with massive 96GB VRAM, perfect for AI workloads. It ships with 24GB, but is modded to 48GB, and now 96GB.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090, originally with 24GB of GDDR6X memory, is being modded to 48GB and potentially 96GB, aimed at AI workloads. While not in mass production, these modifications could offer a cheaper alternative to workstation GPUs. However, stability and cost concerns remain due to the unconventional VRAM increase.

NVIDIA's previous-gen GeForce RTX 4090 has 24GB of GDDR6X memory, but it has been modded with 48GB recently, and now we're hearing we're going to see custom RTX 4090s with a whopping 96GB of GDDR6X... perfect for AI workloads.

In a new post on X by @eisneim who said they had received confirmation of a 96GB version of the GeForce RTX 4090, and that this modded card isn't in mass production but in the testing phase. Once it's passed the testing phase, it could be released onto the market as a cheaper alternative to workstation-class RTX series GPUs thanks to its huge 96GB of VRAM.

This isn't guaranteed just yet, but with Chinese companies modding the GeForce RTX 4090D from 24GB to 48GB, and the RTX 4080 from 16GB to 32GB, the idea of an RTX 4090 or RTX 4090D modded to 96GB would be a huge deal.

In a reply to the post on X, a user said that one of the factories is selling an RTX 4090 with 48GB of VRAM, and that the 96GB version isn't possible. The OP was informed that this is a different factory doing different things, and that making an RTX 4090 with 96GB of VRAM isn't hard.

A modded RTX 4090 with 48GB or the monster 96GB of GDDR6X memory won't be guaranteed with stability over time, and due to the large amount of VRAM, the RTX 4090 with 96GB would cost twice as much as the RTX 4090 48GB card.

The RTX 4090 ships with a 384-bit memory bus so you would need at least 4GB GDDR6X memory modules in order to hit 96GB on a custom PCB with 12 channels. There are no 4GB modules of GDDR6X memory on the market, as they're limited to 2GB, but one user said the manufacturer making the RTX 4090 96GB card does have 4GB modules, but that's just hearsay... we don't know who, or where from in a world where they don't exist.

3

96GB of VRAM is a huge win for AI workloads and users who don't want to spend considerably more on an AI-specific GPU like the NVIDIA H100 or H200, but considering there's no long-term guarantee because it's a modded card doing something it wasn't built for (24GB versus 96GB VRAM), the concerns of that when spending thousands of dollars per GPU and probably wanting many of these for an AI GPU farm... yeah, it feels a bit sketchy.

Still, I'm a huge nerd and seeing 96GB of VRAM on the RTX 4090 would be awesome to see, no matter that.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

