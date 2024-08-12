AMD acquires Silo AI for $665 million in cash, 'AI is our number one strategic priority'

$665 million in cash is nothing to sneeze at. For AMD, the Silo AI acquisition is the latest step in focus on AI. 'Our number one strategic priority.'

Last month we reported on AMD's announcement that it was acquiring the largest private AI lab in Europe - Silo AI. Today, AMD has followed up on the announcement to confirm that the "all-cash transaction valued at approximately $665 million" has now been completed, with Silo AI's scientists and engineers now a part of the AMD family.

AMD acquires Silo AI for $665 million in an "all-cash transition."

$665 million in cash is nothing to sneeze at, and for AMD, the acquisition is the latest step in the company's broader pivot that puts its main focus on AI and AI-related technologies. This is nothing new; we've seen the same shift happen in other companies like Google, Meta, Apple, and, of course, NVIDIA. However, NVIDIA's AI focus started many years ago.

"AI is our number one strategic priority," said Vamsi Boppana, AMD senior vice president, AIG. "We continue to invest in both the talent and software capabilities to support our growing customer deployments and roadmaps."

"The Silo AI team has developed state-of-the-art language models that have been trained at scale on AMD Instinct accelerators, and they have broad experience developing and integrating AI models to solve critical problems for end customers," Vamsi Boppana adds. "We expect their expertise and software capabilities will directly improve the experience for customers in delivering the best performing AI solutions on AMD platforms."

Silo AI's customers include Allianz, Philips, Rolls-Royce, and Unilever, and this deal ensures that Silo AI continues to make use of AMD's chips and technologies for AI - alongside bolstering AMD's continued push to develop open-source software for generative AI training and applications.