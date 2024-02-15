NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti modded with 22GB memory hits eBay for $500, ready for AI workloads

NVIDIA's previous-gen GeForce RTX 2080 Ti modded from its original 11GB VRAM to 22GB VRAM, ready for AI workloads, and on eBay for $500.

NVIDIA released its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card five years ago, launching with 11GB of VRAM, but now modders are doubling that to 22GB of VRAM and selling them on eBay as AI GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with 22GB VRAM (source: eBay)

The US sanctions on China have stopped high-powered graphics cards from entering the country, with the likes of the GeForce RTX 4090 banned, which is why we saw the introduction of the modified GeForce RTX 4090 D sent to China. We've seen modders in the country taking apart gaming graphics cards and turning them into AI GPUs, and now we've got modded RTX 2080 Ti cards hitting the market. Oh boy.

The modded consumer-based gaming-ready GeForce RTX 2080 Ti has been modded, rocking 22GB of VRAM, which is far better than 11GB for AI workloads. The VRAM acts as a high-speed buffer for those huge AI datasets, complex models, and calculations that are needed for AI workloads. Interesting move, modders.

A seller on eBay is flogging off the modified GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards with 22GB of VRAM for $499 which isn't too bad. The modders themselves have tested the modified GPUs, finding that it generates a detailed picture with a resolution of 512 x 768 in 5.4 seconds, not too shabby for a five-year-old GPU.

The modders are using a blower design in dual-slot form factors as the modded RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards, which is perfect for servers and systems that are being used for AI. You don't want huge 3-slot or gigantic 4-slot cards, as you want more than one of them installed for your AI workloads.

