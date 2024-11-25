All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090D special variant for China has been confirmed, coming in 2025

NVIDIA is reportedly working on a GeForce RTX 5090D graphics card for the Chinese market, new 5090D logo appears in leaks teasing the cut-down RTX 5090.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is expected to release a custom GeForce RTX 5090D variant in China and other countries, with the RTX 5090D logo being leaked. Check it out!

NVIDIA is reportedly working on a custom GeForce RTX 5090D graphics card for the Chinese market, with new leaks showing the RTX 5090D label for the retail packaging of the new cards.

In a new post on X leaker MEGAsizeGPU showed off the logo to the GeForce RTX 5090D, with VideoCardz noting that if we're wondering why the "D" is there (the D is for Dragon) because 2025 is the Year of the Snake. But, in the Chinese zodiac, the Year of the Dragon ends on January 28... meaning we could see the RTX 5090D released before the end of January 2025.

China won't be the only country getting the cut-down GeForce RTX 5090D, with other countries including Country Groups D1, D4, and D5 (including, but not limited to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, but exclusing Israel). These restrictions have workarounds, like AIBs including ZOTAC moving their headquarters out of Hong Kong, now operating out of Singapore, with graphics assembly production lines setup in Indonesia.

This workaround will allow some AIBs to make and supply GeForce RTX 5090D (and other D variants) to the Chinese (and other) markets, without restrictions on trade.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, greened.kr
