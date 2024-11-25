NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090D special variant for China has been confirmed, coming in 2025

NVIDIA is reportedly working on a custom GeForce RTX 5090D graphics card for the Chinese market, with new leaks showing the RTX 5090D label for the retail packaging of the new cards.
In a new post on X leaker MEGAsizeGPU showed off the logo to the GeForce RTX 5090D, with VideoCardz noting that if we're wondering why the "D" is there (the D is for Dragon) because 2025 is the Year of the Snake. But, in the Chinese zodiac, the Year of the Dragon ends on January 28... meaning we could see the RTX 5090D released before the end of January 2025.
China won't be the only country getting the cut-down GeForce RTX 5090D, with other countries including Country Groups D1, D4, and D5 (including, but not limited to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, but exclusing Israel). These restrictions have workarounds, like AIBs including ZOTAC moving their headquarters out of Hong Kong, now operating out of Singapore, with graphics assembly production lines setup in Indonesia.
- Read more: Chinese firms add VRAM to RTX 40 series GPUs: RTX 4090D 48GB, RTX 4080 32GB
- Read more: ZOTAC's new RTX 4090D PDF reviewed: the longest graphics card on the market
- Read more: GIGABYTE plans 3 different GeForce RTX 4090 D cards, no factory OC included
- Read more: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090D for the Chinese market will use cut down AD102-250 GPU
This workaround will allow some AIBs to make and supply GeForce RTX 5090D (and other D variants) to the Chinese (and other) markets, without restrictions on trade.