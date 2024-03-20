AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT modded: 6GB to 16GB, memory bus bumped to 256-bit

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT modded: standard 6GB VRAM increased to 16GB, and boosted memory bus at 256-bit, once overclocked it's up to 29% faster than stock.

AMD shipped its Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card with 6GB of memory, but now YouTuber and modder Paulo Gnomes has more than doubled the memory capacity from 6GB to an incredible 16GB.

6GB to 16GB, 192-bit to 256-bit memory bus mod on RX 5600 XT (source: Paulo Comes on YouTube)

Not only that, but the modder also increased the stock 192-bit memory bus up to a higher 256-bit memory bus, which, when overclocked, the PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Devil graphics card that was modded was up to 29% faster than its stock 192-bit memory bus and stock 6GB of GDDR6.

The modder had to modify the BIOS on the Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Devil graphics card, adjusting the right hexadecimal code to tell the GPU to unlock the additional memory controllers inside of the Navi 10 GPU die.

Once that code was found, he needed to find a good BIOS from another Navi 10 GPU, and install it on the Red Devil graphics card. The stock BIOS was reportedly junk for benchmarking in Unigine Superposition, but the modder found a BIOS that worked well and boosted performance.

At stock, the Radeon RX 5600 XT pushed out 3944 points in Unigine Superposition, but once the modded memory and higher memory bandwidth was installed, performance was increased by 11% to 4387 points. A manual overclock was then applied, which saw performance skyrocket by around 30% to 5115 points in Unigine Superposition.

I don't know if I'd want to mod a card this old, but over doubling its GDDR6 memory from 6GB to 16GB is impressive... the more impressive thing here for me is the increase of the memory bus from 192-bit to 256-bit. Crazy stuff to see on an older Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card.