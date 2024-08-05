AOOSTAR's new external GPU dock with OCulink launched: built-in 400W PSU, costs just $149

AOOSTAR has announced its new AG102 OCulink external GPU dock, with a built-in 400W PSU, and supports graphics cards of up to 250W of power.

AOOSTAR has just announced that its new AG01 OCulink external GPU dock is now available, with the external GPU dock rocking a built-in 400W power supply, with the GPU dock costing $149.

The new AOOSTAR AG01 is a GPU docking station that will connect to your laptop, Mini-PC, or desktop PC through an OCulink connection. There's no USB or M.2 SSD slots on this external GPU dock, so it's just purely an external GPU dock. But, what AOOSTAR is doing differently here is using a compact 400W built-in PSU.

The built-in 400W power supply has enough juice to support a graphics card that will use up to 250W of power, so you'll need to ensure that the GPU you're using in the AOOSTAR AG01 external GPU dock, uses less than 250W of power under load. AOOSTAR recommends the GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics cards for its new AG01 external GPU dock.

AOOSTAR's new AG01 external GPU dock isn't huge: measuring just 22.5 x 11 x 6cm, and weighs only 1.6kg (that's with the 400W built-in PSU). The GPU connection is purely OCulink with up to 64Gbps of speed through PCIe 4.0 x4 lanes.

Lenovo users will want to check this out: OCulink is compatible with Lenovo's TGX format, which supports the hot-swapping of GPUs, which is something you could find useful if you own a 2024 Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ / 16+ Core Edition laptops, which have the TGX interface for hot-swapping your GPUs.

AOOSTAR's new AG01 external GPU dock features an OCulink cable in the box, and will cost $149.

