AOOSTAR NEX395 Mini-PC launches in China: AMD Strix Halo APU, 140W TDP, 128GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM

AOOSTAR has just launched its new NEX395 Mini-PC system in China, powered by AMD's flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, a huge 128GB of RAM, and a cost of just under $3000.

The new AOOSTAR NEX395 Mini-PC system ships with its massive 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory running on a 256-bit memory bus, the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU with its 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, and powerful 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S integrated GPU goodness.

The company has beefed up the cooling design and power delivery of the new NEX395 Mini-PC, with AOOSTAR describing its "Glacier VC" thermal design with an IVC plate and a higher 140W TDP performance mode. AOOSTAR says that its 3DMark numbers were taken at 120W with scores of around 11,550 points total, a GPU score of 11,639 points, and a CPU score of 11,073 points.

AOOSTAR's new NEX395 Mini-PC features 3 x PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD slots, 2 x USB4 ports, dual 2.5GbE, a slew of regular USB Type-A ports, DisplayPort, and HDMI output. AOOSTAR's launch configuration of the NEX395 Mini-PC system includes the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, 128GB of RAM, and a 2TB Gen4 SSD for 19,999 yuan (which works out to be around $2800 USD or so). There's no global release schedule just yet, but the NEX395 system is available in China right now.