AOOSTAR GEM10 Mini-PC: AMD Ryzen 7 7840U APU and OCulink connectivity

AOOSTAR has just unveiled its new GEM10 Mini-PC, inside packing the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS APU and rocking the fast OCulink connector for external graphics cards. Check it out:

AOOSTAR's new GEM10 Mini-PC system (source: AOOSTAR)

The new AOOSTAR GEM10 Mini-PC features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS APU with 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power based on the Zen 4 architecture, with a base CPU clock of 3.8GHz and boost clock of up to 5.1GHz. It features 16MB of L3 cache and a 35-54W TDP, depending on your use. On the GPU side of things, we've got a Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 compute units with GPU frequencies of up to 2700MHz.

AOOSTAR is using its Glacier 2.5 newly-designed and upgraded cooling system, with a default BIOS of 35W TDP, adjustable to 28W, 35W, or 45W, depending on what you need. There are dual 2.5GbE enthusiast-grade ethernet ports, 3 x NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD slots for huge amounts of super-fast storage, and it all fits into a 0.6L aluminum chassis which is CNC machined. The cooling system will operate at under 40dBA, meaning it'll be fast -- and most of all -- quiet, during operation.

AOOSTAR's new GEM10 Mini-PC system (source: AOOSTAR)

The company says its new GEM10 Mini-PC supports up to LPDDR5-6400 memory, with 64GB of LPDDR5 supported if you need lots of RAM. You can overclock your DDR5 memory through the BIOS as well, with AOOSTAR promising speeds of up to LPDDR5-7500 with the right sticks.

A single OCulink connector is present, not taking up those previous NVMe lanes, leaving them all for SSD storage. You can plug a higher-end external graphics card into OCulink and enjoy fantastic gaming performance that the GEM10 Mini-PC isn't capable of with its integrated Radeon 780M GPU.

AOOSTAR includes not one but 4 x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, with power supplied through a 19C DC jack (100W power).

AOOSTAR's new GEM10 Mini-PC system (source: AOOSTAR)

AOOSTAR offers its new GEM10 Mini-PC with 32GB of RAM and no storage for $549 for early bird pricing, while the 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage will cost you $589. That's not bad and gives you the room for multiple Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSDs for some mass, and ultra-fast 7GB/sec+ SSD storage.