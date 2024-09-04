AMD Ryzen AI 300 series 'Strix Point' laptops to get free Copilot+ update in November

MIcrosoft's new AI features inside of Windows will arrive on AMD and Intel laptops in November, providing Copilot+ functions to the new AI PC processors.

AMD has announced that its new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APU-powered laptops will be getting their big Copilot+ updates in November, unleashing new AI features in Windows 11.

The company launched its new Strix Point APUs in July, with laptops powered with the new Ryzen AI 300 series processors that started shipping last month. I've walked away very, very impressed with the new ASUS Zenbook S16 OLED laptop with its Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU doing an incredible job using just 33W of power.

But, the AI-powered Copilot+ functionality is next to useless on AI processors right now, but with the free Windows update in November, we'll get support for AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" processors and some AI functionality at last with Copilot+ support.

AMD explains: "Today, in partnership with Microsoft, AMD announced new Copilot+ PCs powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, the most powerful AI engine to date, will be available via a free Windows update in November 2024".

"Engineered for security and multi-day battery life, these Ryzen AI-based PCs complement the hybrid AI network from edge to cloud, tapping on the power of localized computing to reach new levels of personalized performance, with experiences that are intrinsically private. And all this in a robust platform that is compatible with a true software ecosystem comprised of millions of apps".

"With 50 TOPS of AI performance, the Microsoft Copilot+ PC powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors are the gateway to this transformational new era for consumers and businesses everywhere. Additional details are available on the recently published AMD blog here and Microsoft blog here".

