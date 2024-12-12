AOOSTAR intros new Mini-PC with Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, LPDDR5X-8000 memory, OCulink port

TL;DR: AOOSTAR has launched a new Mini-PC featuring AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, 32GB LPDDR5X-8000 memory, 1TB SSD, and OCulink connectivity. It supports a 54W TDP, Wi-Fi 7, and includes a custom vapor chamber cooling solution. The OCulink port allows for external GPU connection. AOOSTAR has launched a new Mini-PC featuring AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, 32GB LPDDR5X-8000 memory, 1TB SSD, and OCulink connectivity. It supports a 54W TDP, Wi-Fi 7, and includes a custom vapor chamber cooling solution. The OCulink port allows for external GPU connection.

AOOSTAR has just introduced its new Mini-PC based on AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, it packs an OCulink port, and more. Check it out:

In a new post on X by leaker HXL, we're led to the Weibo forums where AOOSTAR has unveiled its new Mini-PC which packs the Strix Point APU, features 32GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and OCulink connectivity. The company has confirmed that the Mini-PC supports a 54W TDP, and Wi-Fi 7 too.

Inside, the new AOOSTAR Mini-PC features a custom vapor chamber cooling solution that the company says is "ultra quiet" while there are dual SSD slots in the system for upgrades if you need more storage. The OCulink port will allow you to hook up an external graphics card to the Mini-PC, just in case the RDNA 3.5-based integrated GPU doesn't have enough grunt for the games you're playing.

This isn't the first Mini-PC system that AOOSTAR has launched with OCulink connectivity, with its GEM10 Mini-PC packing the ultra-fast connection, powered by the lower-end AMD Ryzne 7 7840U APU. That system was selling for $549 for early bird sales with 32GB of RAM and no SSD storage (you'd have to buy that on your own).

AOOSTAR's new Mini-PC will be launching for 5299 RMB (which works out to around $728 USD or so).