Dishonored and Prey creator's next game mixes first-person action with Fallout

A new game from the co-creator of Dishonored and Prey that will excite fans of both? Sounds tasty, especially when you add Fallout into the mix.

Wolfeye Studios is an independent game developer created by ex-Arkane and Dishonored and Prey (2017) co-creator Raphael Colantonio, with the studio's first game, Weird West from 2022, garnering a positive response from fans of isometric RPGs and sims.

Fast-forward to 2024, and the team is ready to tease its next project: a first-person game that blends Dishonored's sandbox mission design with the RPG aspects of Prey and Bethesda's Fallout games. The game's title is still to be revealed. Still, Raphael Colantonio has taken to social media to proclaim, "Fans of the previous first-person games I was involved with (Dishonored and Prey) will be happy."

In a follow-up interview and article on Eurogamer, we learn that the game is a first-person action RPG that's set in an alternate version of America in the 1900s. Based on the artwork and images released so far, the retro sci-fi angle visuals nail the Dishonored meets Fallout promise.

"If there is such a thing as a continuum between Fallout and Dishonored, I would say Prey is somewhere in the middle because it's already more RPG than Dishonored, and this new game is somewhere closer to Fallout, as far as the RPG-ness goes," Raphael Colantonio tells Eurogamer.

Based on the information revealed, the world will be open-ended, like Fallout, where you can go anywhere, do anything, and kill whoever you want. Missions can be tackled with dialogue, action, stealth, or a combination of all three. In the Eurogamer article, we learn that Wolfeye Studios now features a number of veteran developers who worked on the Dishonored franchise and that a few members from the recently shuttered Arkane Austin have also joined the small team.