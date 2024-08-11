Remedy says Max Payne 1+2 remake is now in 'full production' with a HUGE budget

Remedy Games has announced that its upcoming Max Payne remake (Max Payne 1&2) is in "full production". Ohhhh yes.

Remedy says Max Payne 1+2 remake is now in 'full production' with a HUGE budget
Not only are the Max Payne 1&2 remakes in full production, but Remedy has teased that Control 2 has entered its "production readiness stage". Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said the "development fees increased from the comparison period due to higher development fees from Max Payne 1&2 remake".

What's exciting is that the Max Payne 1+2 remake will have a "similar development budget" to Alan Wake 2, which had a reported $75 million budget (and a marketing budget of almost $21.5 million). So Remedy is throwing close to 9 figures behind the Max Payne 1+2 remake, which as a huge, huge Max Payne fan, I'm very, very excited to see the final product.

Remedy explained: "Max Payne 1&2 remake progressed from production readiness to the full production stage. The development team has been working towards developing the game to an early functional state from beginning to end".

Remedy Highlights from April - June 2024:

  • Revenue increased by 16.2% to EUR 10.3 (8.9) million.
  • EBITDA was EUR -2.4 (-4.1) million.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR -3.2 (-4.8) million, and the operating profit margin was -31.0% (-53.8%) of revenue.
  • Cash flow from operations was EUR 0.9 (-7.0) million.
  • In June 2024, Remedy launched Alan Wake 2's first expansion Night Springs.
  • Control 2 progressed to the production readiness stage and Max Payne 1&2 remake entered the full production stage.
  • After the review period, in August 2024, Santtu Kallionpää was appointed Chief Financial Officer.
NEWS SOURCE:investors.remedygames.com

