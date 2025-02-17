All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Visionary art lead on Half-Life 2 dies age 52, colleagues confirm and post tributes

The art lead on Half-Life 2 and Dishonored has sadly died, as confirmed by his former colleagues, who have posted tributes online.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The art lead for Half-Life 2 and Dishonored has passed away, as confirmed by former colleagues who have shared tributes online.

Viktor Antonov, the Bulgarian artist who is known for his iconic work on Half-Life 2 and Dishonored has passed away at the age of 52.

Antonov's former colleagues have posted tributes online to the artist who began working in the video games industry with the title Redneck Rampage. Half-Life writer Marc Laidlaw broke the news on his Instagram Story, which has since expired. Laidlaw wrote, "I didn't want to say much till I felt it was confirmed, but I learned today that Viktor Antonov, our visionary art lead on HL2, has died."

Antonov also consulted on titles such as DOOM (2016) and Fallout 4. Moreover, Antonov was featured in the recent documentary celebrating the 20th anniversary of Half-Life 2 that was released this past November. As for what Antonov is mostly recognized for, the Bulgarian artist is credited with creating Combine and City 17's now iconic visual identities. Additionally, the artist is credited with the visual identity of Dishonored's Dunwall.

"RIP Viktor Antonov. I wish I told you how much admiration I had for you but we get caught in our lives until a surprise like this hits us," Raphael Colantonio, founder of Arkane Studios and Wolfeye Studios, wrote on Bluesky. "You were instrumental to the success of Arkane Studios and an inspiration to many of us, also a friend with whom I have many fond memories." In another post, game designer Harvey Smith added, "All this about his impact and talent is true, but I will also always remember how much he made me laugh, with his dry, devastating wit. RIP."

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

