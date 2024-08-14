Fallout New Vegas game director says yes to creating a new Fallout game

The time is right for another Fallout game, and who better to lead development than the lead designer and director of Fallout: New Vegas.

The game director of Fallout: New Vegas recently expressed interest in returning to the franchise, and this is exciting for a few reasons. The man in question, Joshua Sawyer, still works at Obsidian Entertainment. More importantly, since Fallout: New Vegas hit the scene in 2010, the Fallout franchise, Obsidian, and Bethesda Game Studios are now all under the Xbox and Microsoft Gaming banner.

Also, it doesn't hurt that the Fallout TV Series on Prime Video is massive - and that Season 2 will see the action head to New Vegas.

As part of a recent Q&A session that Joshua Sawyer posted to his YouTube channel, the session ended with a question about whether or not he'd be interested in returning to the Fallout franchise if Microsoft or Bethesda asked him. The one-word answer? "Sure."

But Joshua notes that when it comes to Fallout, he would want to explore the boundaries of what's possible in the iconic universe. "Sure," Joshua responded. "With any project, it has to be what are we doing, what are the boundaries that we're working within, what am I allowed to do and not allowed to do."

"With any IP, especially one I've worked with before, the question is, what do I want to do this time that I wasn't able to do last time?" he added. "If those constraints are there, then it's not very appealing because who wants to work on something where the one thing they want to explore is impossible to explore."

"I love the Fallout IP," he concluded. "I think there are still a ton of stories that can be told and questions that can be asked about society."

Regarding the next mainline game in the series, Bethesda has noted that Bethesda Game Studios plans to return to the franchise with Fallout 5. However, this will arrive after multiple Starfield expansions and the highly anticipated The Elder Scrolls 6. For fans like us, it makes sense for Microsoft, Bethesda, and Xbox to tap into the talent of a studio like Obsidian and a designer like Joshua Sawyer to work on a new Fallout game. Another off-shoot like the original Fallout: New Vegas.

You can check out the full YouTube Q&A with Joshua Sawyer below.